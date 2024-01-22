Anthony Green, frontman for Circa Survive, Saosin, and L.S. Dunes, has announced his Winter/Spring 2024 headline tour plans.

He will hit the road on March 4 in Buffalo on a trek that runs through April 10 in San Francisco, playing intimate venues and further connecting with his legion of dedicated fans.

Queen of Jeans will be performing as a duo and will support through March 24. When the tour picks back up on April 1, Kayleigh Goldsworthy will appear.

WITH QUEEN OF JEANS:

3/4 Buffalo, NY — Mohawk

3/5 Baltimore, MD — Metro Gallery

3/6 Somerville, MA — Arts of the Armory

3/8 Richmond, VA — Canal Club

3/9 Huntington, NY — Spotlight

3/10 New York, NY — Mercury Lounge

3/12 Philadelphia, PA — World Cafe

3/13 Cleveland, OH — Mahalls

3/15 Detroit, MI — Loving Touch

3/16 Chicago, IL — Cobra Lounge

3/17 St. Louis, MO — Off Broadway

3/19 Nashville, TN — The End

3/20 Atlanta, GA — Masquerade

3/21 Orlando, FL — Conduit

3/22 Tampa, FL — Orpheum

3/23 Augusta, GA — Granstski Records

3/24 Chapel Hill, NC — Local 506