Anthony Green, frontman for Circa Survive, Saosin, and L.S. Dunes, has announced his Winter/Spring 2024 headline tour plans.
He will hit the road on March 4 in Buffalo on a trek that runs through April 10 in San Francisco, playing intimate venues and further connecting with his legion of dedicated fans.
Queen of Jeans will be performing as a duo and will support through March 24. When the tour picks back up on April 1, Kayleigh Goldsworthy will appear.
WITH QUEEN OF JEANS:
3/4 Buffalo, NY — Mohawk
3/5 Baltimore, MD — Metro Gallery
3/6 Somerville, MA — Arts of the Armory
3/8 Richmond, VA — Canal Club
3/9 Huntington, NY — Spotlight
3/10 New York, NY — Mercury Lounge
3/12 Philadelphia, PA — World Cafe
3/13 Cleveland, OH — Mahalls
3/15 Detroit, MI — Loving Touch
3/16 Chicago, IL — Cobra Lounge
3/17 St. Louis, MO — Off Broadway
3/19 Nashville, TN — The End
3/20 Atlanta, GA — Masquerade
3/21 Orlando, FL — Conduit
3/22 Tampa, FL — Orpheum
3/23 Augusta, GA — Granstski Records
3/24 Chapel Hill, NC — Local 506
WITH KAYLEIGH GOLDSWORTHY:
4/1 — San Diego, CA — Voodoo Room
4/2 — Anaheim, CA — Parish Room
4/3 — Phoenix, AZ — Nile Cafe
4/5 — Los Angeles, CA — Hotel Cafe
4/6 — Los Angeles, CA — Hotel Cafe
4/8 — Sacramento, CA — Goldfield Midtown
4/10 — San Francisco, CA — Bottom of the Hill