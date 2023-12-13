Country singer turned rock rebel Wheeler Walker Jr has announced a second North American leg to his acclaimed and successful “The Spread Eagle Tour.”

The newly announced leg will take place in the spring of 2024, as Walker Jr. continues to tour in support of his latest album, Ram, which was released back in September via Pepperhill Music.

He will kick off the newly announced tour on March 21st in Toronto, and hit cities such as Pittsburgh, St. Louis, Nashville, Detroit, and more before wrapping up on May 12th in Charleston, South Carolina.

With Ram, the follow-up to last year’s Sex, Drugs & Country Music, the Nashville-based musician goes back to his southern rock roots. He offered the first taste of the 10-track Dave Cobb-produced record with ass-kicking singles “Money N’ Bitches,” “Born to Fuck,” and “Fingerblast.” He further teased the rowdy rollercoaster to be expected on Ram with “Fuck This Job” – the Oliver Anthony-inspired music video premiered on Barstool Sports and went viral on TikTok garnering +8.2 million views in the first 24 hours (10.2 million to date). Now, after having conquered country music, Ram sees Walker Jr., in true outlaw fashion, setting his sights on rock and roll, without forgetting his roots. ZZ Top, Aerosmith and Guns N’ Roses serve as his north stars in this new era.

Tour dates:

MAR 21, 2024 The Danforth Music Hall Toronto, ON

MAR 22, 2024 Town Ballroom Buffalo, NY

MAR 23, 2024 Roxian Theatre Pittsburgh, PA

MAR 24, 2024 Empire Live Albany, NY

MAR 26, 2024 Toad’s Place New Haven, CT

MAR 28, 2024 The Ritz Raleigh, NC

MAR 29, 2024 The Fillmore Silver Spring Silver Spring, MD

MAR 30, 2024 The Fillmore Charlotte Charlotte, NC

APR 4, 2024 The Factory St. Louis, MO

APR 5, 2024 Paramount Arts Center Ashland, KY

APR 6, 2024 GLC Live at 20 Monroe Grand Rapids, MI

APR 7, 2024 Saint Andrew’s Hall Detroit, MI

APR 9, 2024 Brown County Music Center Nashville, IN

APR 11, 2024 Majestic Theatre Madison, WI

APR 12, 2024 Val Air Ballroom West Des Moines, IA

APR 13, 2024 EPIC Event Center Green Bay, WI

APR 24, 2024 Mars Music Hall Huntsville, AL

APR 26, 2024 The Ranch Concert Hall & Saloon Fort Myers, FL

APR 27, 2024 The Pavilion at Destination Daytona Pavilion Ormond Beach, FL

APR 28, 2024 Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa Tampa, FL

MAY 9, 2024 Soul Kitchen Music Hall Mobile, AL

MAY 10, 2024 The Signal Chattanooga, TN

MAY 11, 2024 Dr Pepper Park at the Bridges Roanoke, VA

MAY 12, 2024 Charleston Music Hall Charleston, SC