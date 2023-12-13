Country singer turned rock rebel Wheeler Walker Jr has announced a second North American leg to his acclaimed and successful “The Spread Eagle Tour.”

The newly announced leg will take place in the spring of 2024, as Walker Jr. continues to tour in support of his latest album, Ram, which was released back in September via Pepperhill Music.

He will kick off the newly announced tour on March 21st in Toronto, and hit cities such as Pittsburgh, St. Louis, Nashville, Detroit, and more before wrapping up on May 12th in Charleston, South Carolina.

Wheeler Walker Jr

With Ram, the follow-up to last year’s Sex, Drugs & Country Music, the Nashville-based musician goes back to his southern rock roots. He offered the first taste of the 10-track Dave Cobb-produced record with ass-kicking singles “Money N’ Bitches,” “Born to Fuck,” and “Fingerblast.” He further teased the rowdy rollercoaster to be expected on Ram with “Fuck This Job” – the Oliver Anthony-inspired music video premiered on Barstool Sports and went viral on TikTok garnering +8.2 million views in the first 24 hours (10.2 million to date). Now, after having conquered country music, Ram sees Walker Jr., in true outlaw fashion, setting his sights on rock and roll, without forgetting his roots. ZZ Top, Aerosmith and Guns N’ Roses serve as his north stars in this new era. 

Tour dates:

MAR 21, 2024                      The Danforth Music Hall                                    Toronto, ON

MAR 22, 2024                      Town Ballroom                                                     Buffalo, NY

MAR 23, 2024                      Roxian Theatre                                                     Pittsburgh, PA

MAR 24, 2024                      Empire Live                                                           Albany, NY

MAR 26, 2024                      Toad’s Place                                                          New Haven, CT

MAR 28, 2024                      The Ritz                                                                  Raleigh, NC

MAR 29, 2024                      The Fillmore Silver Spring                                  Silver Spring, MD

MAR 30, 2024                      The Fillmore Charlotte                                       Charlotte, NC

APR 4, 2024                          The Factory                                                           St. Louis, MO

APR 5, 2024                          Paramount Arts Center                                      Ashland, KY

APR 6, 2024                          GLC Live at 20 Monroe                                       Grand Rapids, MI

APR 7, 2024                          Saint Andrew’s Hall                                             Detroit, MI

APR 9, 2024                          Brown County Music Center                             Nashville, IN

APR 11, 2024                        Majestic Theatre                                                  Madison, WI

APR 12, 2024                        Val Air Ballroom                                                   West Des Moines, IA

APR 13, 2024                        EPIC Event Center                                                Green Bay, WI

APR 24, 2024                        Mars Music Hall                                                   Huntsville, AL

APR 26, 2024                        The Ranch Concert Hall & Saloon                     Fort Myers, FL

APR 27, 2024                        The Pavilion at Destination Daytona Pavilion Ormond Beach, FL

APR 28, 2024                        Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa   Tampa, FL

MAY 9, 2024                         Soul Kitchen Music Hall                                      Mobile, AL

MAY 10, 2024                      The Signal                                                              Chattanooga, TN

MAY 11, 2024                      Dr Pepper Park at the Bridges                           Roanoke, VA

MAY 12, 2024                      Charleston Music Hall                                         Charleston, SC