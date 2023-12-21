Free trials are common nowadays, especially with digital services like streaming platforms. However, streamer giants like Netflix and Disney+ have axed their free trials in search of profitability. Not every streaming service has gone down this route, which is why there are still free trials out there to grab.

Amazon Prime Video

Of all the largest streamers, Amazon Prime Video is the last to have a free trial. There’s a catch – there is no ‘free trial’ for their video on-demand service. Instead, it comes packaged as part of the standard Amazon Prime subscription. Anybody can enjoy 30 days of Prime for free, which includes access to Prime Video.

Amazon’s generosity with Prime shows how free trials can be applied to all kinds of services. It’s an effective way to market a service by allowing users to try it out first. Free trials are found in many online industries such as e-commerce or iGaming. In iGaming, free spins for certain games are available for new users, so they can try before they buy. Giving away free spins is one of the best online casino promotions, which is why it’s popular in the space alongside deposit matching. Each one gets the user to try the service, so they can stick around if they like it.

This is also why Amazon still offers their Prime free trials – it allows people to try the many benefits that it offers. Given the popularity of Amazon as a retailer, many opt for the trial to get free delivery. However, you can also use that free Prime to watch Prime Video for a month and find exclusive movies and TV shows there.

Hulu

Besides Amazon, Hulu is also a big streaming service that offers a 30-day free trial of its ad-free content. Being older than many other streaming platforms in the industry, Hulu has a large catalog of shows and movies, including original releases. There’s also a 7-day trial for the Hulu package that also includes Live TV, which grants access to 90+ live channels including ESPN+.

Though started by a variety of broadcast and entertainment companies, Hulu officially became a Disney property this year. Plans to integrate Hulu with the Disney+ platform are already underway. Since Disney+ axed its 7-day free trials in 2020, we don’t know if Hulu trials will stick around in 2024. If you’re interested in anything Hulu has to offer, now might be the time to check it out.

Apple TV+ & Paramount+

Both Apple TV+ and Paramount+ offer 7-day complimentary trials to newcomers. With Apple, you can also get a much longer 3-month trial by purchasing their hardware. This means buying a new iPhone, iPad or Mac may entitle you to the trial, though you’ll want to check if the free time is included in your deal before paying.

Paramount+’s trial also lasts for a whole week and comes with content from CBS, MTV, and Showtime. All of those extras are available to new subscribers through a free week of content, with choice for ad-supported plans or ad-free plans. Both services offer original content that you won’t find anywhere else, including cinematic releases.

Tomorrow you can buy or rent Killers of the Flower Moon before it becomes available to stream on Apple TV+ Have as many intermissions as your heart desires. pic.twitter.com/2ow4FqiltB — Apple Original Films (@AppleFilms) December 4, 2023

After collaborating to create several films in 2023, most notably Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower Moon, Paramount+ is reportedly in talks to merge with Apple TV+. While this outcome isn’t guaranteed, it may create a free trial that gives access to both services in the future.