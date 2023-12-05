Taking Back Sunday have just announced their highly anticipated headlining North American tour dates for spring/summer of 2024.

The tour will be in support of the band’s latest album, 152, which is out now via Fantasy Records. Kicking off on May 19th in New Orleans, Louisiana, the tour — featuring Citizen as support — will stop in cities such as Dallas, Portland, Orlando, Boston, and more before wrapping up on August 17th in New York City.

On the tour announcement, Taking Back Sunday shares: “Man, just taking it all in. We’ve been on a whirlwind on finishing the record, getting everything ready to put it out, making all the plans. Now comes our other favorite part, getting to visit so many cities in North America and playing live. The set will be a good mixture of albums and the reception for 152 has been so positive that we can’t wait to get out there and play some of those songs for the first time in these cities and make magic all summer. Citizen also put out a great new record so we’re going to have a good time together. Can’t wait.”

Pre-sale and VIP tickets will be available tomorrow, Wednesday, Dec. 6th at 10am local time, with general on sale to follow this Friday, Dec. 8th at 10am local time. For more information on tickets, fans can head here.

Tour dates:

12.5 Woolloongabba, AUS The Princess Theatre

12.6 Marrickville, AUS Factory Theatre

12.13 Wantagh, NY Mulcahy’s Pub and Concert Hall *SOLD OUT

12.14 Wantagh, NY Mulcahy’s Pub and Concert Hall *SOLD OUT

12.15 Sayreville, NJ Starland Ballroom *SOLD OUT

12.16 Sayreville, NJ Starland Ballroom (Holiday Pop-Up Shop)

12.16 Sayreville, NJ Starland Ballroom *SOLD OUT

3.26 Manchester, UK O2 Ritz

3.27 London, UK O2 Forum Kentish Town

3.28 Cardiff, UK Cardiff University Great Hall

5.19 New Orleans, LA The Fillmore New Orleans

5.21 Fayetteville, AR JJ’s Live

5.23 San Antonio, TX Aztec Theatre

5.24 Dallas, TX South Side Ballroom

5.25 Austin, TX Stubb’s

5.26 Houston, TX White Oak Music Hall

5.27 Ft. Worth, TX Tannahill’s Tavern & Music Hall

5.29 Phoenix, AZ The Van Buren

6.4 Portland, OR The Crystal Ballroom

6.5 Seattle, WA Showbox SoDo

6.6 Spokane, WA Knitting Factory

6.8 Edmonton, AB Union Hall

6.9 Calgary, AB MacEwan Hall

6.11 Salt Lake City, UT The Union Event Center

6.12 Denver, CO Mission Ballroom

6.14 Council Bluffs, IA Harrah’s Stir Cove

6.15 St. Louis, MO The Pageant

6.18 Cleveland, OH House of Blues Cleveland

6.19 Indianapolis, IN Egyptian Room at Old National Centre

6.21 Minneapolis, MN The Fillmore Minneapolis

7.24 Pittsburgh, PA Stage AE

7.25 Columbus, OH KEMBA Live!

7.26 Detroit, MI Royal Oak Music Theatre

7.27 Buffalo, NY Buffalo RiverWorks

7.30 Newport, KY MegaCorp Pavilion

8.1 Orlando, FL House of Blues Orlando

8.2 Ft. Lauderdale, FL Revolution Live at the Backyard

8.3 St. Petersburg, FL Jannus Live

8.4 Atlanta, GA Tabernacle

8.6 Myrtle Beach, SC House of Blues Myrtle Beach

8.8 Charlotte, NC The Fillmore Charlotte

8.9 Raleigh, NC The Ritz

8.11 Dewey Beach, DE Bottle & Cork

8.13 Wallingford, CT The Dome at Toyota Oakdale Theatre

8.14 Boston, MA MGM Music Hall at Fenway

8.16 Philadelphia, PA The Fillmore Philadelphia

8.17 New York, NY The Rooftop at Pier 17