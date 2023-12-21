New York, NY – DJ Adoni, the Dominican Republic’s most listened to DJ on YouTube, definitely knows how to celebrate a birthday right. The growing Dominican sensation recently sold out the United Palace in New York City, NY, received numerous fan encores, and was gifted a luxurious hand-etched one-of-a-kind MYA “Adoni” Crystal Hookah and custom MYA “Adoni” Hookah Carrying Case bearing his likeness.

“Amazing night, week, month, year!” said DJ Adoni. “Thanks so much to my fans. And, also thank you to MYA for the ‘Best and Only Adoni Hookah’ in the world!”

“I anticipate DJ Adoni will soon be an international star, he has it all – personality, talent, drive, and the ability to capture the emotion of a crowd,” states MYA Hookah CEO and President Mahmoud Badawi. “It was a pleasure for the MYA Team to hand craft such a beautiful hookah and case to match Adoni’s spirit. MYA looks forward to celebrating many more birthdays with him.”

The MYA “Adoni” Hookah Case, coordinated by Pipkin Creative, was designed by award-winning artist Juan Pineda whose urban-contemporary style has been recognized by “The Washington Post” for positive impact within the Latino community.

DJ Adoni won a Premio Lo Nuestro award for DJ of the Year in February 2022. Adoni’s North American tour, produced by ZamoraLive, concluded with a show in Baton Rouge, LA on December 16 and continues throughout the Dominican Republic during the month of December. DJ Adonj can be found on social media at: www.instagram.com/djadoni

Since 1863, MYA Hookah has been a pioneer in the hookah industry and with the launch of the MYA Custom Crystal Reserve program, MYA is once again energizing the hookah industry. MYA Hookah can be found on social media at www.instagram.com/myasaray or on-line at www.myahookah.com