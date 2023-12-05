Recently TUBI announced the highly anticipated release of the film ROCK, written and directed by Craig Thomas. Also starring Omar Gooding, Chris Savage, Tiffany Foxx, Daylyt, and more, this street heavy movie is filled with twists and turns, that find the main character “Rock” confronting his past after returning home from a federal prison sentence.

In the film “Rock” (Chris Savage) is torn between his closest friends looking for him to be the man that he used to be, while his girlfriend’s father tries to force him into taking over the family’s drug operations in the Midwest.

Pressured by family and friends to make decisions, Rock must find a way to escape the pressures of his life in order to safely begin his new life with the woman he loves.

Starring Chris Savage, Omar Gooding, Noel G, Kevin Phillips, Darris Love, Lee Coc, Wilson Ramirez, Daylyt, Leli Hernandez and Tiffany Foxx, Rock’s psychological battle is the ultimate story of staying true to himself while at the same time honoring the family and friends that welcomed him home post-prison.

