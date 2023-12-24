Following the REVOLT TV premiere of the audio back in September, Rocca Varnado enlists Benny The Butcher once again for the Remain 3K crafted lyric visual to “President.” The HD clip is the latest piece of content to be released in conjunction with the Sacramento native’s most recent body of work ‘Blueprint Roc.’

Comprised of 16 cohesive tracks, the Jermaine Fox executive-produced LP includes guest vocals from Reo Varnado, Yumz Awkword, Brandy Brown, E D D Y, Bank Gxd, and the aforementioned Griselda signee. A&R’d by EMPIRE’s Artist Relations Director Domo Jones, additional instrumentation for the fresh body of work comes compliments of Sincere Noble, JabariOnTheBeat, DTB, Kayro, Pa dre, Temper Beats, Dee Money, HardKnock, and Kacey Khalil.

Watch the lyric visual for “President” as well as stream ‘Blueprint Roc’ as a whole on your DSP of choice via Blueprint Capital Records/Underdogg Productions after the jump.