Today, Railbird Music Festival has announced its 2024 lineup featuring headliners Noah Kahan and Chris Stapleton.

The festival will take place at The Infield at Red Mile in Lexington, Kentucky from June 1st-June 2nd. In addition to the two headliners, there will be over thirty artists across three stages including Hozier, Turnpike Troubadours, Counting Crows, Lord Huron, Dwight Yoakam, Elle King, and many more.

2-Day and 1-Day General Admission, GA+, VIP, and Platinum Presale tickets are available starting Thursday,December 7th at 12pm ET and fans can sign up now to secure the Presale passcode and for the best chance to secure tickets at the lowest possible price. A general on sale will follow if tickets remain.

GA+ Tickets provide access to the GA+Lounge with relaxed seating, air-conditioned restrooms, a private bar with drinks for purchase and complimentary water and a dedicated GA+ Concierge to assist with your festival needs. VIP Ticketsinclude unlimited access to the VIP Lounge with relaxed seating, air-conditioned restrooms, private bar with drinks for purchase and complimentary water, preferred viewing areas at the two main stages and more. Platinum Tickets include all VIP amenities plus unlimited access to the Platinum Lounge with a complimentary full-service bar and all-day complimentary dining, golf cart transportation between stages and more. New in 2024, the 2-person Superfecta packagefeatures all Platinum amenities plus on-stage viewing opportunities, reserved prime parking, an invitation to a special pre-festival tour on Friday evening with bites and drinks included, plus much more. For the full list of available tickets and amenities, visit RailbirdFest.com. Children 8 and under may enter for free alongside a ticketed adult.