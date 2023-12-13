Netflix’s Los Angeles-based comedy festival — self-billed as the largest comedy festival in North America — has just announced the lineup for its 2024 edition, taking place from May 2nd-12th.

This year’s installment of Netflix’s star-studded celebrating of comedy — produced in association with Live Nation — is set to feature well over 300 events across it’s 11 day run. Events will include, of course, traditional live stand-up shows, table reads, sketch comedy, and more special events, including a roast of NFL-legend Tom Brady.

Netflix will be hosting events at iconic Los Angeles landmarks such as Hollywood Bowl, The Greek, The Dolby, The Forum, The Palladium, Orpheum Theatre and The Wiltern as well as historic comedy venues including The Hollywood Improv, Largo, Laugh Factory and The Comedy Store.

Some of the artists set to perform at 2024’s Netflix Is a Joke include Jerry Seinfeld, David Letterman, Kevin Hart, Chris Rock, Ali Wong, Dane Cook, Nate Bargatze, Shane Gillis, Leslie Jones, Katt Williams, Bill Burr, Sarah Silverman, Tom Segura, Bert Kreischer, Matt Rife, Daniel Tosh, Tim Robinson, Maya Rudolph, and many more. Additionally, Netflix has promised that more headliners will be announced after the new year.

“This is a special time for comedy, both for Netflix and the genre at large, ” says Robbie Praw, Netflix VP of Stand-up and Comedy Formats. “We have the privilege of working with comedians who are selling out arenas, winning awards and building fandoms in the millions. In the 10 years that we’ve been doing stand-up we’ve seen the art form reach levels we didn’t think possible. This festival aims to capture this moment by bringing together the world’s best comedians for an unforgettable 11 days.”

Below are some of the festival’s biggest highlights. The entire schedule and latest information and schedule is available on www.NetflixIsAJokeFest.com. Tickets for events across the festival will begin Friday, December 15th at 10am PT.

HOLLYWOOD BOWL – 8 nights

Jerry Seinfeld , Jim Gaffigan , Nate Bargatze and Sebastian Maniscalco : Live at the Hollywood Bowl: A once in a lifetime lineup – Jerry Seinfed, Jim Gaffigan, Nate Bargatze, and Sebastian Maniscalco together in one MEGA powerhouse show of stand-up comedy not to be missed.

Bill Burr

John Mulaney

Seth Rogen Smokes The Bowl: A BIG night of comedy, music, special guests, and fireworks! Supporting Seth and Lauren Rogen’s Alzheimer’s charity Hilarity For Charity.

Matt Rife

Taylor Tomlinson, Sarah Silverman, Nikki Glaser and Michelle Buteau : Live at The Hollywood Bowl: A lineup you have to see to believe — Taylor Tomlinson, Sarah Silverman, Nikki Glaser and Michelle Buteau together for one night of star-studded stand-up comedy.

Kevin Hart

Trevor Noah

THE FORUM

G.R.O.A.T.

The Greatest Roast of All Time: Tom Brady (recorded for Netflix) : Seven time world champion and modern day legend tackles the biggest challenge of his career. Watch as Tom Brady gets his cleats held to the fire by the Roastmaster General Jeff Ross, alongside famous friends & frenemies in an unforgettable night as they try to take down the GOAT.

Tom Segura

Bert Kreischer

HOLLYWOOD PALLADIUM

Chris Rock’s Table Reads: Join comedy icon Chris Rock as he hosts table reads of his favorite films featuring an all-star lineup of talent.

Dodgers Comedy Night hosted by Cedric the Entertainer and Presented by All Star Dodgers Catcher Will Smith : Will Smith, catcher of the Los Angeles Dodgers, is bringing together comedians, teammates, and fans for a night of standup comedy and giveaways. Proceeds will go to Catching Hope, Will and Cara Smith’s foundation, working to help at-risk low-income youths in transition with critical skills needed for leadership, self-advocacy, and self-sufficiency.

Mike Epps

THE GREEK THEATRE

Big Mouth Live at The Greek: Come out on a school night to see Nick Kroll, Maya Rudolph, John Mulaney, Jessi Klein, Jason Mantzoukas and more of the Emmy Award winning cast of Big Mouth at The Greek. Hormones will fill the air for an evening of comedy, music, and stories about the most gloriously awkward time of life.

Jon Stewart and Friends : Join Jon Stewart and friends for a night of stand-up under the stars at the Greek Theatre.

Shane Gillis

I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson Live!: An evening with Tim Robinson and Zach Kanin, the creators of “I Think You Should Leave”

THE WILTERN

Ali Wong Live (four shows over three nights, shows on 5/4 will be recorded for Netflix): Award winning creator, director, actor, comedian and star of the critically acclaimed series Beef moves into the Wiltern for a limited run of shows you do not want to miss! Catch Ali’s latest hour of stand-up to be filmed for her next comedy special, right here right now.

Sheng Wang

THE DOLBY

Wanda Sykes: Please & Thank You Tour

Ronny Chieng Live

Daniel Tosh Live

THE MONTALBAN

Gods of Comedy with David Letterman: Watch as this legendary late night host sits down with comedy titans for a once in a lifetime conversation for three nights. Be in the room where funny meets insight in a revealing conversation that only Letterman can bring us.

Mark Normand

Iliza Shlesinger

Heather McMahan

Dane Cook

Rachel Bloom

Katherine Ryan

YOUTUBE THEATER

Katt Williams: The Dark Matter Tour (recorded for Netflix)

Chelsea Handler, Fortune Feimster, Matteo Lane, Sam Jay & Vanessa Gonzalez: 3 Gays, a Mexican and a Jew: A Night of Comedy with Chelsea Handler and Friends. Featuring Chelsea Handler, Fortune Feimster, Matteo Lane, Sam Jay and Vanessa Gonzalez.

Kill Tony

THE ORPHEUM THEATRE

Brett Goldstein (multiple shows)

Celeste Barber

Vir Das

Kountry Wayne

THE THEATRE AT ACE HOTEL

Hannah Gadsby And Close Personal Acquaintances…Some of Whom They’ve Never Met : Hannah is back at the Theatre At The Ace Hotel to present a hand picked line up of some of the funniest and queerest comedians any Thursday has ever seen.

Ralph Barbosa

Tom Papa

Kumail Nanjiani

Patton Oswalt

Mike Birbiglia

Jimmy Carr

Marlon Wayans

Phil Rosenthal

Hannah Berner

Anthony Jeselnik

Demetri Martin

THE AVALON

Mae Martin and Brett Goldstein Make Love to One Another Live on Stage

Felipe Esparza

LARGO

How Did This Get Made

PANTAGES

Leanne Morgan

WILSHIRE EBELL

Laura Ramoso

Ryan Hamilton

PALACE THEATRE

Jared Freid

Nate Jackson

THE BELASCO

Roy Wood Jr.

Sibling Rivalry Podcast

Earthquake

TROUBADOUR

Joel Kim Booster

Lowkey Comedy

Craig Robinson

Nicole Byer

Paul Virzi

Moshe Kasher

THE REGENT THEATER

Catherine Cohen

Mo Gilligan

JR De Guzman

Luenell

BOURBON ROOM

Chris Redd

Jessimae Peluso

Donnell Rawlings

Sabrina Wu

DYNASTY TYPEWRITER

Fern Brady: I Gave You Milk To Drink

Are You Still Listening?

Naomi Ekperigin

Joe Mande

THE ELYSIAN THEATER

Nori Reed

Natalie Palamides

Guy Branum

Nico Carney

MASONIC LODGE AT HOLLYWOOD FOREVER

Beth Stelling

Christina P.

Jeff Ross

The Endless Honeymoon Podcast

ADDITIONAL VENUES WITH SHOWS TO BE ANNOUNCED INCLUDE:

THE EGYPTIAN

HOTEL CAFE

WESTSIDE COMEDY THEATER

LAUGH FACTORY

HOLLYWOOD IMPROV

THE COMEDY STORE

MIRACLE THEATER