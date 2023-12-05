Disney+ subscribers will be delighted to know the latest iteration of the Indiana Jones franchise is now available to stream in the US. Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny was released to the Disney+ platform in America on 1st December, with UK-based Disney+ subscribers set to be given access from 15th December.

Indiana Jones: A cherished protagonist since 1981

Indiana Jones remains one of the most popular action-adventure movie franchises of the modern era. Dial of Destiny was marketed as the sequel to 2008’s Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull. It’s also expected to be the final installment in the series, due largely to Harrison Ford’s advancing years.

This intrepid explorer protagonist has enchanted game developers throughout the years, which will help this character to live on. There are popular titles like Indiana Jones and the Staff of Kings, as well as the LEGO-inspired console and mobile games. Jones has also inspired the iGaming industry with slot developer Play’n GO devising their own Indiana Jones-esque slot protagonist, Rich Wilde. He is part of iconic titles like the ancient Egyptian-themed Book of Dead game, which is often used as part of free spins no deposit UK-based welcome promotions, due to its sheer popularity and engaging bonus features.

A new Indiana Jones video game is also on its way, having been announced way back in January 2021. Developed by MachineGames, the as-yet-untitled game will be a standalone game based on an original storyline. It will be available to play on the Xbox Series X|S.

Have they missed a trick with the Disney+ release?

One of the most important talking points about the release of Dial of Destiny to Disney+ is the lack of additional features from the disc version of the movie. Streamers won’t have access to any of this exclusive content which will seem like an own goal in the eyes of many streamers yet to engage with the fifth and final instalment of the Indiana Jones film series.

It’s fair to say that the entire movie felt like one large, missed opportunity, particularly from a commercial perspective. Created at a cost of around $300 million – one of the most expensive movies ever made – Dial of Destiny only managed to generate upwards of $384 million at the global box office, well short of initial expectations within the movie industry. In fact, many believed the movie needed to gross a minimum of $600 million worldwide to be deemed a money-maker, such was the cost of the film’s marketing budget, as well as its production.

Anyone who didn’t go to the big screen to see Dial of Destiny should certainly give it a try on Disney+. Although most viewers would agree that it doesn’t generate the same buzz as some of the earlier Indiana Jones quests, it still delivers an immense sense of nostalgia, watching Harrison Ford wind back the years in some style. If you’re a sucker for a move with relentless action, Dial of Destiny will certainly tick all the right boxes for you.