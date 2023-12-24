Ahead of their sold-out Christmas concert at the Kennedy Center on December 20th, DuPont Brass deliver their latest body of work ‘A DuPont Holiday’ featuring the lead single “Holidaze.” Paying homage to the season that was the foundation for their genesis, eleven years later the DC-based eclectic ensemble revisits this special time with an updated roster and mature sound developed throughout hundreds of performances and four recordings. ‘A DuPont Holiday’ features new music and electrifying arrangements of holiday classics held close to the heart.

“We’ve been talking about doing another holiday record for years now. This year it all finally lined up. The EP is not just a tribute to our beginnings, but to our fans who have been with us since the start,” shares the group in a press statement to Medium Creative Agency.

Coining Eclectic Soul, which mixes the genres of Jazz, Hip-Hop, and R&B, DuPont Brass is a brass-driven supergroup. Birthed by five music majors from Howard University trying to raise money for tuition during the Christmas season, they’ve grown into a 9-piece ensemble consisting of brass, a rhythm section, and vocalists. Gaining popularity from playing at local Metro stations, they began to professionally play for weddings, banquets, and other private events.

Thanks to the foundation laid in their earlier years, the collective has had the opportunity to perform in conjunction with the D.C. Jazz Festival, The Washington Performing Arts Society, TKC’s Millennium Stage, and The National Cannabis Festival. As if that wasn’t impressive enough, last year they made their local television debut by way of the PBS broadcast show “DMV The Beat” on WHUT.

Press play on ‘A DuPont Holiday’ on your preferred DSP below via United Masters and bring in your New Year with style.