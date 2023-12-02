Emmy-nominated educator turned entertainer, Dee-1 (@Dee1music ) addresses critics and fans alike in the official music video for the Danny Beats-produced single “Lines Drawn,” following his viral interview on Sway In The Morning centered around industry hypycrosy. Filmed by Tufts University‘s own Jalen Hill, a student enrolled in the New Orleans native’s “The Intersection of Hip Hop and Social Change” course, the timely track and its accompanying visual postdate Dee’s previously released album UNO. Serving as the first official leak from his forthcoming LP From The Hood To Harvard, the song is a beacon of light as unfavorable headlines engulf online media.

“I did this song as a response to the industry being so shaken by me drawing a line in the sand and saying that we need some accountability for the messages we’re glorifying inside Hip-Hop. This is part one, there’s more on the way. A shift is happening from a genre and cultural perspective,” says the National Social Emotional Learning Consultant in a press statement to Medium Creative Agency about the release.

Award-winning rapper. educator, host, activist, business owner, and keynote speaker are synonymous with Louisiana‘s De e-1. The Nasir “Nas” Jones Hip Hop Fellow at Harvard University is a Billboard Top 10 charting, game-changing MC with a persona to match his penmanship. He’s transitioned from being a middle school math teacher in The Boot to a Hip-Hop heavyweight with much more to accomplish. He has released 10 albums and 21 projects thus far in his career.

Dee-1’s music is part of a bigger lifestyle movement called Mission Vision, which centers around three core principles: Be Real. Be Righteous. Be Relevant. In 2020, Dee received the prestigious NAACP “Power of Influence Award,” highlighting his community activism and commitment to inspiring the youth. In 2021, he was nominated for an Emmy Award for his work on “The Manhattan Project,” but he lost to Michelle Obama. Later that year, Dee was appointed to the “Louisiana Council for the Success of Black Men and Boys” by Governor John Bel Edwards, making him the first rapper in Louisiana history to become a governor’s appointee.



Watch the HD clip for “Lines Drawn” on YouTube and stream the single via Audiomack below. For a limited time you can purchase an advanced copy of From The Hood To Harvard exclusively on EVEN, here.