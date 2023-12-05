Newly Grammy-nominated rock band Alvvays have announced their headlining tour plans for North America in 2024.

The band is currently on their 2023 tour of Australia and New Zealand and will bring their electric live show to North American audiences again next year in a series of shows and festivals. The artist presale begins Wednesday, December 6th at 10am local time (password = PHARMACIST). The general on-sale is Friday, December 8th @ 10am local time.

Check out all of their upcoming tour dates below.

Tour dates:

12/5/2023 – Sydney, Australia – The Roundhouse *

12/8/2023 – Sydney, Australia – Princess Theatre *

12/9/2023 – Meredith, Australia – Meredith Music Festival

12/12/2023 – Melbourne, Australia – The Forum *

12/14/2023 – Perth Australia – Metro City *

12/16/2023 – Auckland, New Zealand – Powerstation *

12/18/2023 – Honolulu, HI – The Republik %

4/4-4/8/2024 – Puerto Aventuras, Q.R. – Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya ^

4/18/2024 – Cleveland, OH – Agora Theater

4/19/2024 – Cincinnati, OH – Bogart’s

4/20/2024 – Columbus, OH – Newport Music Hall

4/22/2024 – Milwaukee, WI – Pabst Theater

4/24/2024 – Madison, WI – The Sylvee

4/25/2024 – Kansas City, MO – The Truman

5/1/2024 – Tampa, FL – The Ritz Ybor

5/2/2024 – Orlando, FL – The Plaza Live

5/3/2024 – Athens, GA – Georgia Theatre

5/4/2024 – Charlotte, NC – The Underground

5/6/2024 – Louisville, KY – Mercury Ballroom

5/7/2024 – St. Louis, MO – The Pageant

5/9/2024 – Fort Collins, CO – Aggie Theatre

5/10-5/12/2024 – Salt Lake City, UT – Kilby Block Party

5/11/2024 – Las Vegas, NV – Brooklyn Bowl

5/13/2024 – Sacramento, CA – Ace of Spades

5/16/2024 – Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren

5/17/2024 – Tucson, AZ – Rialto Theatre

6/21/2024 – Wicklow, Ireland – Beyond The Pale

6/26/2024 – London, UK – Troxy

6/28/2024 – Antwerp, Belgium – Live Is Live Festival

6/29/2024 – Luxembourg, Luxembourg – Siren’s Call

7/5/2024 – Roskilde, Denmark – Roskilde Festival

7/11-7/13/2024 – Bilbao, Spain – Bilbao BBK Live

8/8/2024 – Oslo, Norway – Øya Festival

* w/ Hatchie

% w/ Aura Bora

^ w/ My Morning Jacket