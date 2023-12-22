Contrary to what their name might suggest, A R I Z O N A call New Jersey home. Before kicking off their Live For A Night tour this fall, the trio played a headlining hometown show at The Stone Pony in Asbury Park, NJ in August. And to wrap up a year of successful touring and an album release, on December 16, A R I Z O N A came “home” for the holidays – to their home away from home, that is, with a sold-out show at The Van Buren in Phoenix, Arizona.

The set list was largely similar to that of the Live For A Night tour, with highlights from the band’s self-titled album, A R I Z O N A (out now on Fueled by Ramen) as well as older cuts like “Let Me Touch Your Fire.” But the crowd at The Van Buren was treated to one particularly special hit that the band rarely perform live: “Hold The Line”, originally released as a collaboration with Avicii as part of his posthumous album, Tim.

Those who have listened to A R I Z O N A and/or watched the video for “Moving On” will recognize some of the set pieces from the Van Buren show: A R I Z O N A set up the iconic tombstone-shaped mirrors, used on the album cover, on stage, along with a vivid, colorful light show.

