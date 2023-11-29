Isaiah Rashad joins Windy City wordsmith Kembe X for his Hippie Sabotage produced cut “Rolling Stoned.” A thought-provoking masterpiece that cleverly disguises its depth with wordplay and ethereal Alternative Hip-Hop instrumentation, “Rolling Stoned” invites listeners to embark on a journey of hidden meanings and insights. Serving as yet another teaser to the Top Dawg Entertainment affiliate’s forthcoming ‘Sleep Paralysis’ project, it may initially appear as brash rap but the record unfurls into a profound exploration of personal growth, dreams, and self-discovery.

“When we made this song in September 2021 it felt like a reunion and an opportunity to show Hippie Sabotage, I’m not the same person who moved from Chicago to LA and crashed on their couch. It was a chance to demonstrate my newfound confidence in my creative abilities and a willingness to adopt a fresh approach to music. It’s not a reinvention of my artistry, but a shedding of old skin and a dreamy exploration of a new version of myself, deeply connected to my psychedelic discoveries,” shares the Chicago native in a press statement when asked about his “Pole Vaulting” follow-up.

Known for his work with artists such as REASON, Guapdad4000, Jay Rock, and Ab-Soul, Kembe X stands as a beacon of innovation in a musical landscape often mired in conformity. His music, with over 10M+ UGC views on TikTok and 5M+ views on YouTube, has ignited a cultural wave, resonating across platforms. Accumulating a staggering 30M+ Spotify streams, Kembe X’s tracks encapsulate the essence of his artistry.

Beyond mere numbers, Kembe X’s compositions, from the introspective depths of “Voices” and “Cozy Forever” to the bluesy contemplation of “Body Language” and “Anyway,” paint a poignant picture of battling depression, touching hearts and minds. His magnetic stage presence has left an indelible mark, from headlining the Hippie Sabotage Tour in 2016 to sharing the stage in the ScHoolboy Q CrasHtalk Tour in 2019, not to mention legendary performances at Rolling Loud Miami from 2014 to 2017 and Rolling Loud Los Angeles 2017, solidifying his status as a festival favorite.

Stream Kembe X’s “Rolling Stoned” on your DSP of choice via BMR / The Orchard and watch his live performance recap of “Pole Vaulting” at Red Rocks.