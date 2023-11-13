Today, the one-of-a-kind festival When We Were Young has announced that it will be returning for third year to the Las Vegas Festival Grounds on October 19th, 2024.

The festival will feature headliners My Chemical Romance and Fall Out Boy, and across the board will feature over 50 bands who will each perform an album front-to-back. Highlights include My Chemical Romance themselves performing The Black Parade, A Day to Remember performing Homesick, Jimmy ET World’s Bleed American, Dashboard Confessional’s Dusk and Summer, in addition to reunion’s from Cobra Starship performing ¡Viva La Cobra! and Chiodos performing All’s Well That Ends Well and much more. View the entire lineup with dedicated album performances below.

Fans can sign up now for the festival SMS list at WhenWeWereYoungFestival.com to receive an access code for the presale that will begin Friday, November 17 at 10AM PT. Any remaining tickets following the presale will go on sale to the general public at 2PM PT. GA, GA+, VIP, and VIP Cabana Tickets will be available, with layaway payment plans starting at $19.99 down.

VIP packages include preferred viewing areas, charging stations, a dedicated entry lane at the festival entrance, air-conditioned restrooms, and more. VIP Cabanas are available with exclusive viewing areas, featuring VIP service including food vouchers and select complimentary beverages, expedited entry and more. When We Were Young has partnered with Jampack to offer hotel and ticket packages with exclusive amenities, including discount rates on select Las Vegas hotels. For the full list of available tickets, packages, and the amenities included in each, visit WhenWeWereYoungFestival.com.