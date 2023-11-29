Artist Joéllen is an R&B singer-songwriter hailing from Toronto, Ontario. Drawing inspiration from her personal experiences and a diverse range of musical influences, Joéllen creates soulful and emotionally charged music that resonates deeply with her listeners.

Her latest EP, Stay In Luv, is a captivating and introspective musical journey that delves into the complexities of love, relationships, and self-discovery. Through a seamless blend of smooth R&B melodies and heartfelt lyrics, Joéllen’s EP showcases her velvety vocals and impeccable storytelling abilities, evoking a sense of vulnerability and authenticity.

“It was about the life and death of a relationship, and everything in-between,” says Joellen. “The perspective of love and relationships from a woman coming into her own. Stay In Luv was a coming of age project for me.”

Stay In Luv explores various aspects of love, from the euphoria of new romance to the challenges of navigating heartbreak and resilience. Each track is a heartfelt reflection of Joéllen’s personal growth and journey through love’s highs and lows, making the EP a relatable and touching experience for her audience.

With its soul-stirring melodies and relatable themes, Stay In Luv establishes Joéllen as a rising star in the R&B scene, leaving a lasting impression on listeners and promising a bright future for this talented artist.

Stream Stay In Luv, below.