Multi-platinum rock band Staind have announced “The Tailgate Tour” with their longtime friends, Seether. Additional support will come from Saint Asonia and Tim Montana.

The tour — produced by Live Nation — will kick off on April 22nd, 2024 in Brandon, Mississippi and run across the U.S. including stops in Franklin, Tennessee, Portland, Maine, and Grand Rapids, Michigan before wrapping up on May 15th in Pelham, Alabama.

“I’m really looking forward to being back on the road with my good friends Seether, Tim Montana and Saint Asonia,” says Staind lead vocalist Aaron Lewis. “It’s going to be a great time.”

General on-sale tickets will be available tomorrow, November 17th at 10am local time here

Check out all of Staind’s announced tour dates for 2024 below.

STAIND 2024 THE TAILGATE TOUR WITH SPECIAL GUESTS SEETHER

AND FEATURING SAINT ASONIA AND TIM MONTANA

April 22 Brandon, MS @ Brandon Amphitheater

April 23 Franklin, TN @FirstBank Amphitheater (on-sale date TBD)

April 30 Portland, ME @ Cross Insurance Arena

May 1 Reading, PA @ Santander Arena

May 5 Lincoln, NE @ Pinnacle Bank Arena

May 7 Waukee, IA @ Vibrant Music Hall

May 9 Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena

May 11 North Charleston, SC @ North Charleston Coliseum

May 12 Greenville, SC @ Bon Secours Wellness Arena

May 14 Orange Beach, AL @ The Wharf Amphitheater

May 15 Pelham, AL @ Oak Mountain Amphitheatre

MORE STAIND 2024 TOUR DATES – PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED:

April 18 St. Augustine, FL @ Planet Band Camp

(w/ Ayron Jones and Tim Montana)

April 19 Tampa, FL @ 98ROCKFEST at AMALIE Arena

(w/ Seether, Asking Alexandria, Dayseeker, Ayron Jones, Sleep Theory, Tim Montana and Austin Meade

April 20 Orlando, FL @ WJRR’s Earthday Birthday @ Central Florida Fairgrounds

(w/ Seether, Asking Alexandria, Dayseeker, Ayron Jones, Sleep Theory,

Tim Montana and Plush

April 25 Newark, NJ @ WDHA’s Rock the Rock Fest at Prudential Center

(w/ Seether, The Struts, Dayseeker, Ayron Jones and Tim Montana

April 26 Baltimore, MD @ 98 Rock Spring Thing at CFG Bank Arena

(w/ Seether, The Struts, Dayseeker, Ayron Jones and Tim Montana)

April 27 Worcester, MA @ The Big Gig DCU Center

(w/ Seether, Asking Alexandria and Tim Montana)

May 3 Milwaukee, WI @ 102.9 HOG FEST at Fiserv Forum

(w/ I Prevail, Asking Alexandria, Dayseeker and Tim Montana)

May 4 St. Paul, MN @ 93X Twin City Takeover at Xcel Energy Center

(w/ I Prevail, Asking Alexandria, Dayseeker and Tim Montana)