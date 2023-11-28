Today, pop/rock band Set It Off have announced “The Deathless Tour,” which is set to be their first headlining tour to kick off 2024.
The 32-date tour, produced by Live Nation, will kick off on March 13th in Lake Buena Vista, Florida and run across North America including making stops in cities such as New York, Charlotte, Las Vegas, Toronto, Phoenix, and more before wrapping up in Columbus, Ohio on April 30th.
Set It Off will be joined by special guests Crown the Empire, DeathbyRomy, and Caskets across all dates on the tour.
Tickets will be available starting with a Citi presale beginning today. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general onsale beginning Friday, December 1st at 10 AM local time at setitoffband.com.
Check out all of the announced tour dates below.
Tour dates:
Wed Mar 13 – Orlando, FL – House of Blues
Sat Mar 16 – Atlanta, GA – The Masquerade*
Mon Mar 18 – Charlotte, NC – The Fillmore Charlotte
Tue Mar 19 – Norfolk, VA – The Norva*
Wed Mar 20 – McKees Rocks, PA – Roxian Theatre
Fri Mar 22 – Boston, MA – Big Night Live
Sat Mar 23 – New York, NY – Irving Plaza
Sun Mar 24 – Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore Philadelphia
Tue Mar 26 – Baltimore, MD – Baltimore Soundstage
Wed Mar 27 – Rochester, NY – Water Street Music Hall*
Thu Mar 28 – Toronto, ON – Phoenix Concert Theatre
Sat Mar 30 – Cleveland, OH – House of Blues
Sun Mar 31 – Detroit, MI – St Andrew’s Hall
Mon Apr 01 – Chicago, IL – House of Blues
Wed Apr 03 – Minneapolis, MN – The Fillmore Minneapolis
Fri Apr 05 – St. Louis, MO – The Pageant
Sat Apr 06 – Kansas City, MO – The Truman*
Sun Apr 07 – Denver, CO – Summit
Tue Apr 09 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Depot
Wed Apr 10 – Garden City, ID – Revolution Concert House and Event Center
Mon Apr 13 – Spokane, WA – Knitting Factory*
Sun Apr 14 – Vancouver, BC – Commodore Ballroom
Tue Apr 16 – Portland, OR – Crystal Ballroom
Thu Apr 18 – Sacramento, CA – Ace of Spades
Fri Apr 19 – Riverside, CA – Riverside Municipal Auditorium
Mon Apr 22 – Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren
Tue Apr 23 – Las Vegas, NV – House of Blues
Thu Apr 25 – Dallas, TX – House of Blues
Fri Apr 26 – Austin, TX – Emo’s
Sat Apr 27 – Houston, TX – House of Blues
Mon Apr 29 – Nashville, TN – Brooklyn Bowl
Sun Apr 30 – Columbus, OH – The Bluestone