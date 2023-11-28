Today, pop/rock band Set It Off have announced “The Deathless Tour,” which is set to be their first headlining tour to kick off 2024.

The 32-date tour, produced by Live Nation, will kick off on March 13th in Lake Buena Vista, Florida and run across North America including making stops in cities such as New York, Charlotte, Las Vegas, Toronto, Phoenix, and more before wrapping up in Columbus, Ohio on April 30th.

Set It Off will be joined by special guests Crown the Empire, DeathbyRomy, and Caskets across all dates on the tour.

Tickets will be available starting with a Citi presale beginning today. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general onsale beginning Friday, December 1st at 10 AM local time at setitoffband.com.

Check out all of the announced tour dates below.

Tour dates:

Wed Mar 13 – Orlando, FL – House of Blues

Sat Mar 16 – Atlanta, GA – The Masquerade*

Mon Mar 18 – Charlotte, NC – The Fillmore Charlotte

Tue Mar 19 – Norfolk, VA – The Norva*

Wed Mar 20 – McKees Rocks, PA – Roxian Theatre

Fri Mar 22 – Boston, MA – Big Night Live

Sat Mar 23 – New York, NY – Irving Plaza

Sun Mar 24 – Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore Philadelphia

Tue Mar 26 – Baltimore, MD – Baltimore Soundstage

Wed Mar 27 – Rochester, NY – Water Street Music Hall*

Thu Mar 28 – Toronto, ON – Phoenix Concert Theatre

Sat Mar 30 – Cleveland, OH – House of Blues

Sun Mar 31 – Detroit, MI – St Andrew’s Hall

Mon Apr 01 – Chicago, IL – House of Blues

Wed Apr 03 – Minneapolis, MN – The Fillmore Minneapolis

Fri Apr 05 – St. Louis, MO – The Pageant

Sat Apr 06 – Kansas City, MO – The Truman*

Sun Apr 07 – Denver, CO – Summit

Tue Apr 09 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Depot

Wed Apr 10 – Garden City, ID – Revolution Concert House and Event Center

Mon Apr 13 – Spokane, WA – Knitting Factory*

Sun Apr 14 – Vancouver, BC – Commodore Ballroom

Tue Apr 16 – Portland, OR – Crystal Ballroom

Thu Apr 18 – Sacramento, CA – Ace of Spades

Fri Apr 19 – Riverside, CA – Riverside Municipal Auditorium

Mon Apr 22 – Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren

Tue Apr 23 – Las Vegas, NV – House of Blues

Thu Apr 25 – Dallas, TX – House of Blues

Fri Apr 26 – Austin, TX – Emo’s

Sat Apr 27 – Houston, TX – House of Blues

Mon Apr 29 – Nashville, TN – Brooklyn Bowl

Sun Apr 30 – Columbus, OH – The Bluestone