Today, the Los Angeles-based rock band Porno for Pyros continue to celebrate the 30th anniversary of their debut album with the release of a new track, “Agua.”

Originally inspired by the band members’ close encounters with dolphins on their globe-trotting surfing trips of the ‘90s, “Agua” reflects their modern environmental concerns. Bonded by the agua, Porno for Pyros has joined forces with the Surfrider Foundation to rally friends of the ocean to protect the coasts for future generations.

“The people who live here on the West Coast have a beautiful love and passion for the Pacific Ocean,” Porno for Pyros’ Perry Farrell says. “The ocean doesn’t look right, doesn’t feel right, doesn’t surf right. You go and swim in it, and you get the creeps. The sunsets are different. We are really, really screwing it up. We have to do something about it. I wanted to bring attention to it through the best megaphone that I know, which is music.”

“Agua” was originally penned for the group’s second album, 1996’s Good God’s Urge, but ultimately went unrecorded at the time. After reconvening in 2022 for a handful of shows that climaxed with a spectacular appearance at Lollapalooza in Chicago, Porno for Pyros cut “Agua” and other previously unreleased material. The fruits of those sessions will be heard on the upcoming EP that is set to be released in 2024.

In addition to “Agua,” Porno for Pyros have announced that they will be embarking on their farewell tour in 2024, which will be produced by Live Nation. Ferrell, Stephen Perkins, and Peter DiStefano will kick off the 15-city tour on February 13th at the Observatory in Santa Ana, California and make stops across North America including cities like Los Angeles, New York City, Chicago, Boston, Toronto, and more before wrapping up on March 10th in Montclair, New Jersey at The Wellmont Theater.

“Now we’re here, and that same heart, that same desire to make music together, has returned,” Farrell says. “Getting together with these guys has been some of the most fun, the happiest times in my life.”

Tickets will be available beginning tomorrow, November 17th at 10am local time here.

Tour dates:

Tue Feb 13 – Santa Ana, CA – Observatory Orange County

Thu Feb 15 – San Diego, CA – Observatory San Diego

Sat Feb 17 – Ventura, CA – Ventura Theater

Sun Feb 18 – Los Angeles, CA – The Belasco

Wed Feb 21 – Aspen, CO * – Belly Up Aspen*

Thu Feb 22 – Denver, CO – Fillmore Auditorium

Sat Feb 24 –- Omaha, NE – Astro Theatre*

Mon Feb 26 – Chicago, IL – Salt Shed*

Tue Feb 27 – Detroit, MI – The Fillmore Detroit

Thu Feb 29 – Toronto, ON – HISTORY

Sat Mar 02 – Philadelphia, PA – Parx Casino*

Sun Mar 03 – Silver Spring, MD – The Fillmore Silver Spring

Tue Mar 05 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway

Thu Mar 07 – Port Chester, NY – The Capitol Theatre

Fri Mar 08 – New York, NY – Manhattan Center Hammerstein Ballroom

Sun Mar 10 – Montclair, NJ – The Wellmont Theater

*Not a Live Nation Date