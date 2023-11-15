After taking the Road To Riches last year, opening up for K Camp at The Fillmore over the Summer, and making a cameo at YouTube Music’s Avenues invite-only event in Baltimore this past October, P.G. County native Olumide serves up the sequel to 2019’s Slowed Down & Smoked Out. Featuring contributions from KILASI, Grxzzly, Daeriel Young, Justin Loring, Nigel Crown, Sergio Cortez, Vicious Varez Visions, FiveOhTrez, Kilo Bumpin, and Dizzee Beats, Slowed Down & Smoked Out 2 pays homage to the trippy technique of remixing music that involves slowing down the tempo in tandem with scratching developed by DJ Screw in the 90s. The 13-track collection of cuts comes packaged with an eery music video for “Oluminati” that sets the tone for what fans and critics alike can expect throughout the album.

“I love this project and sound because it really works for my voice, especially when singing. The South will resonate with this for sure, as will various other areas too. With my rapidly growing fanbase, I’m excited to introduce new audiences including Nigeria to the Chopped & Screwed genre,’ the PGN Records signee details in a press statement to Medium Creative Agency about the new project.

Olumide grew up in Maryland, where he casually began to make music with his brother as a high school student. His talent blossomed quickly, and soon, it became apparent that he was destined for bigger things. Olumide began performing in front of any audience that would have him, rapidly upgrading to multiple appearances at Baltimore Soundstage. Easily one of the most promising artists to emerge from the DMV, Olumide officially secured his spot sonically with the release of #BeenDope (Mixtape), which currently boasts millions of streams. Solidifying himself on the stage alongside Hip-Hop heavyweights like Curren$y and A Boogie wit da Hoodie as well as in the booth with other local entertainers like WillThaRapper and Ciscer, Olumide is a man on a mission, refining his craft and further developing his impressive lyrical abilities.

Watch the Machina Media directed visual for “Oluminati” and stream Slowed Down & Smoked Out 2 in its entirety on your DSP of choice after the jump.