In the sonic battleground of Virginia, Mon$ter emerges as a formidable force, poised to disrupt the tranquility with his explosive artistry. The maestro of mayhem, he’s not here to play games; he’s here to make a statement that resonates through the streets and beyond. In his relentless pursuit of sonic supremacy, Mon$ter has strategically enlisted the prowess of BigXThaPlug, a musical heavyweight in his own right, to amplify the impact.

Their collaboration has birthed “I’m Cappin Again,” a track that’s not just a song; it’s a sonic proclamation, a declaration of dominance in a game where only the fearless survive. Mon$ter’s delivery is razor-sharp, each line dripping with the raw authenticity that defines his narrative. The beats hit like seismic waves, reverberating through the concrete jungle of Virginia and beyond, leaving an indelible mark on the musical landscape.

Listen below.