“Florida Girl” Lil $o$o follows up her Tay Money collaboration “No Hands” with “Outside Widdit.” Enlisting Prodbytwokay for instrumentation, the song gives fans a front-row seat to the lifestyle of a bad and boujee boss chick. Serving as the latest preview from the esthetician turned entertainer’s forthcoming ‘Girl Rap’ project, scheduled to be released in 2024, the 2-minute and 30-second single is sure to not disappoint.

“I made this record a while back with my engineer Maroon Riddimz. He had a bottle of whisky – which I usually never drink – and I took a few shots and started turning up. I was just out with my homegirl too, so I felt like making a track about how we act when we get active. I’ve been in situations where girls will get mad or upset about their man looking or talking to us and will start problems. We went through this situation right before I made this record, so it’s literally art imitating life. WE OUTSIDEEE, says the Lunchbox Records signee in a press statement to Medium Creative Agency when asked what inspired the turnt-up track.

There’s something in the water. From the City Girls to Kodak Black, with a long list of others, the Sunshine State has been the stomping ground for hip-hop’s culture shifters. Entertainer Lil $o$o is looking to keep that tradition alive. Despite being native to Chicago, since moving to Miami in her early childhood, she’s proudly claimed it as her musical home.

The 22-year-old Colombiana, whose real name is Sofia Donado, has persevered through trauma and pain and continues to show up for herself and her 3-year-old son, who she’s raising as a single mom. Lil $o$o’s boyfriend was gunned down in 2019, while sitting in his car, leaving her without a partner and their son without a father. He was in the music business, and after his passing, Lil $o$o found healing in discovering her musical voice. The result was upbeat rhythms intended to make people dance, smile, and feel free. It was the only way she knew how to make things better.

After laying the groundwork with promo singles “Better Life,” “Go Ooh,” “Bad Attitude,” and “Woo Tang,” the rising rapstress made her official debut Summer of 2022 with ‘$o$o World.’ Executive produced by mentor and label head LunchMoney Lewis, the 14-track collection of records includes additional instrumentation from JulianBeatz, SFL Xavi, TheonlyDiet, Toju, BrianXWhite, Diem, and SoundsbyBreezy. Guest features come by way of Roc Nation recording artist Bobby Fishscale, XXXTentacion affiliate C Glizzy, Warner Records vocalist Savannah Cristina, and Nelle.

Press play on “Outside Widdit” on your DSP of choice below via The Orchard and watch the official visual for “No Hands.”