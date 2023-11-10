Today, the multi-platinum trio Jonas Brothers and rising country superstar Bailey Zimmerman have unveiled their unique collaborative single, “Strong Enough.”
On the collaboration, Jonas Brothers say, “We’re so excited to team up with Bailey for ‘Strong Enough’! He’s such a talented artist who’s had an amazing year, so it’s been a blast collaborating with him.
Zimmerman chimes in, saying, “I’ve been a fan of the Jonas Brothers for as long as I can remember. I literally grew up with them! It’s been incredible to get to know Joe, Nick, and Kevin, and we’ve already shared some memories I’ll never forget. The fact that they would ask me to be on a song still blows my mind. I hope y’all like it as much as I do!”
On the track, a plucky guitar riff gives way to handclaps and breezy acoustic strumming, as Jonas Brothers alternate verses and harmonize with Zimmerman. The momentum builds towards a stadium-ready refrain — resulting in a collaboration that both Jonas Brothers fans and Bailey Zimmerman fans didn’t know they needed.
Listen to “Strong Enough,” and check out the upcoming tour dates from both artists below.
Jonas Brothers tour dates:
Fri Nov 10 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena
Sat Nov 11 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena
Tue Nov 14 – Edmonton, AB – Rogers Place
Thu Nov 16 – Winnipeg, MB – Canada Life Centre
Fri Nov 17 – Grand Forks, ND – Alerus Center
Sun Nov 19 – St Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center
Mon Nov 20 – Milwaukee, WI – Fiserv Forum
Tue Nov 21 – Grand Rapids, MI – Van Andel Arena
Mon Nov 27 – Buffalo, NY – KeyBank Center
Wed Nov 29 – Ottawa, ON – Canadian Tire Centre
Fri Dec 01 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre
Sat Dec 02 – Albany, NY – MVP Arena
Sun Dec 03 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena
Wed Dec 06 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center
Sat Dec 09 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center
Tue Feb 27 – Auckland, New Zealand – Spark Arena
Fri Mar 01 – Sydney, Australia – Qudos Bank Arena
Sat Mar 02 – Sydney, Australia – Qudos Bank Arena
Tue Mar 05 – Brisbane, Australia – Brisbane Entertainment Centre
Fri Mar 08 – Melbourne, Australia – Rod Laver Arena
Sat Mar 09 – Melbourne, Australia – Rod Laver Arena
Sat May 18 – Oslo, Norway – Spektrum
Mon May 20 – Copenhagen, Denmark – Royal Arena
Tue May 21 – Hamburg, Germany – Barclays Arena
Wed May 22 – Cologne, Germany – Lanxess Arena
Sat May 25 – Barcelona, Spain – Palau Sant Jordi
Mon May 27 – Lyon, France – LDLC Arena
Tue May 28 – Milan, Italy – Mediolanum Forum
Thu May 30 – Krakow, Poland – TAURON Arena
Sat Jun 01 – Vienna, Austria – Stadthalle
Sun Jun 02 – Prague, Czech Republic – O2 arena
Mon Jun 03 – Munich, Germany – Olympiahalle
Tue Jun 04 – Zurich, Switzerland – Hallenstadion
Fri Jun 07 – Paris, France – Accor Arena
Sat Jun 08 – Antwerp, Belgium – Sportpaleis
Mon Jun 10 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome
Wed Jun 12 – London, United Kingdom – The O2
Sat Jun 15 – Birmingham, United Kingdom – Utilita Arena
Sun Jun 16 – Glasgow, United Kingdom – OVO Hydro
Mon Jun 17 – Manchester, United Kingdom – Co-op Live Arena
Wed Jun 19 – Dublin, Ireland – 3Arena
Thu Jun 20 – Belfast, Northern Ireland – SSE Arena
Bailey Zimmerman tour dates:
2/1/24 – Los Angeles, CA – Novo*
2/8/24 – Anaheim, CA – House of Blues
2/9/24 – Wheatland, CA – Hard Rock Live Sacramento
2/14/24 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Complex
2/15/24 – Denver, CO – Fillmore Auditorium
2/17/24 – Omaha, NE – The Steelhouse
2/29/24 – St. Louis, MO – The Pageant
3/1/24 – Indianapolis, IN – The Egyptian Room
3/7/24 – Grand Rapids, MI – GLC Live
3/9/24 – Cincinnati, OH – Brady Music Center
3/14/24 – Philadelphia, PA – Fillmore Philly
3/15/24 – Silver Springs, MD – The Filmore
3/21/24 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway
3/22/24 – New York, NY – Hammerstein Ballroom
4/12/24 – Houston, TX – 713 Music Hall
4/13/24 – Irving, TX – Toyota Music Factory
5/9/24 – London, England – KOKO
5/11/24 – Birmingham, England – O2 Institute 2
5/13/24 – Manchester, England – Academy 2
5/16/24 – Glasgow, Scotland – The Garage
5/19/24 – Belfast, Northern Ireland – Limelight
5/20/24 – Dublin, Ireland – The Academy