Today, the multi-platinum trio Jonas Brothers and rising country superstar Bailey Zimmerman have unveiled their unique collaborative single, “Strong Enough.”

On the collaboration, Jonas Brothers say, “We’re so excited to team up with Bailey for ‘Strong Enough’! He’s such a talented artist who’s had an amazing year, so it’s been a blast collaborating with him.

Zimmerman chimes in, saying, “I’ve been a fan of the Jonas Brothers for as long as I can remember. I literally grew up with them! It’s been incredible to get to know Joe, Nick, and Kevin, and we’ve already shared some memories I’ll never forget. The fact that they would ask me to be on a song still blows my mind. I hope y’all like it as much as I do!”

On the track, a plucky guitar riff gives way to handclaps and breezy acoustic strumming, as Jonas Brothers alternate verses and harmonize with Zimmerman. The momentum builds towards a stadium-ready refrain — resulting in a collaboration that both Jonas Brothers fans and Bailey Zimmerman fans didn’t know they needed.

Listen to “Strong Enough,” and check out the upcoming tour dates from both artists below.

Jonas Brothers tour dates:

Fri Nov 10 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

Sat Nov 11 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena

Tue Nov 14 – Edmonton, AB – Rogers Place

Thu Nov 16 – Winnipeg, MB – Canada Life Centre

Fri Nov 17 – Grand Forks, ND – Alerus Center

Sun Nov 19 – St Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center

Mon Nov 20 – Milwaukee, WI – Fiserv Forum

Tue Nov 21 – Grand Rapids, MI – Van Andel Arena

Mon Nov 27 – Buffalo, NY – KeyBank Center

Wed Nov 29 – Ottawa, ON – Canadian Tire Centre

Fri Dec 01 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre

Sat Dec 02 – Albany, NY – MVP Arena

Sun Dec 03 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena

Wed Dec 06 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center

Sat Dec 09 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center

Tue Feb 27 – Auckland, New Zealand – Spark Arena

Fri Mar 01 – Sydney, Australia – Qudos Bank Arena

Sat Mar 02 – Sydney, Australia – Qudos Bank Arena

Tue Mar 05 – Brisbane, Australia – Brisbane Entertainment Centre

Fri Mar 08 – Melbourne, Australia – Rod Laver Arena

Sat Mar 09 – Melbourne, Australia – Rod Laver Arena

Sat May 18 – Oslo, Norway – Spektrum

Mon May 20 – Copenhagen, Denmark – Royal Arena

Tue May 21 – Hamburg, Germany – Barclays Arena

Wed May 22 – Cologne, Germany – Lanxess Arena

Sat May 25 – Barcelona, Spain – Palau Sant Jordi

Mon May 27 – Lyon, France – LDLC Arena

Tue May 28 – Milan, Italy – Mediolanum Forum

Thu May 30 – Krakow, Poland – TAURON Arena

Sat Jun 01 – Vienna, Austria – Stadthalle

Sun Jun 02 – Prague, Czech Republic – O2 arena

Mon Jun 03 – Munich, Germany – Olympiahalle

Tue Jun 04 – Zurich, Switzerland – Hallenstadion

Fri Jun 07 – Paris, France – Accor Arena

Sat Jun 08 – Antwerp, Belgium – Sportpaleis

Mon Jun 10 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome

Wed Jun 12 – London, United Kingdom – The O2

Sat Jun 15 – Birmingham, United Kingdom – Utilita Arena

Sun Jun 16 – Glasgow, United Kingdom – OVO Hydro

Mon Jun 17 – Manchester, United Kingdom – Co-op Live Arena

Wed Jun 19 – Dublin, Ireland – 3Arena

Thu Jun 20 – Belfast, Northern Ireland – SSE Arena

Bailey Zimmerman tour dates:

2/1/24 – Los Angeles, CA – Novo*

2/8/24 – Anaheim, CA – House of Blues

2/9/24 – Wheatland, CA – Hard Rock Live Sacramento

2/14/24 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Complex

2/15/24 – Denver, CO – Fillmore Auditorium

2/17/24 – Omaha, NE – The Steelhouse

2/29/24 – St. Louis, MO – The Pageant

3/1/24 – Indianapolis, IN – The Egyptian Room

3/7/24 – Grand Rapids, MI – GLC Live

3/9/24 – Cincinnati, OH – Brady Music Center

3/14/24 – Philadelphia, PA – Fillmore Philly

3/15/24 – Silver Springs, MD – The Filmore

3/21/24 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway

3/22/24 – New York, NY – Hammerstein Ballroom

4/12/24 – Houston, TX – 713 Music Hall

4/13/24 – Irving, TX – Toyota Music Factory

5/9/24 – London, England – KOKO

5/11/24 – Birmingham, England – O2 Institute 2

5/13/24 – Manchester, England – Academy 2

5/16/24 – Glasgow, Scotland – The Garage

5/19/24 – Belfast, Northern Ireland – Limelight

5/20/24 – Dublin, Ireland – The Academy