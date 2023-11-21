The future of country sounds a lot like Hannah Ellis.

Emerging as a powerful voice in country music, Hannah Ellis is set to release her much-awaited first full-length album, That Girl, on January 12, 2024. Known for her lyrical depth and authentic storytelling, this Kentucky native is bringing her experience as a hitmaker for others to her own debut, offering fans a 13-track journey through her life, love, and artistic vision.

That Girl Tracklisting:

1. “Country Can”

2. “Us”

3. “That Girl”

4. “Wine Country”

5. “Someone Else’s Heartbreak”

6. “Karma on the Rocks”

7. “Still”

8. “Replaceable”

9. “Somebody Else”

10. “Plans”

11. “Home and a Hometown”

12. “One of These Days”

13. “Too Much & Not Enough”

Hannah Ellis: A Rising Star

Ellis’ story from a University of Kentucky graduate to a Nashville sensation is a testament to her perseverance and talent. With over 42 million career streams, her ability to resonate across genres and her multiple appearances on the Grand Ole Opry, Hannah Ellis is not just an artist to listen to; she’s an artist to experience.

Which means That Girl is more than an album; it’s a narrative tapestry woven by Hannah Ellis, showcasing her evolution as an artist and a person. This album, enriched with diverse tracks and backed by engaging fan experiences, is a must-listen for anyone looking to delve into the heart of modern country music. Pre-add, pre-save, and pre-order That Girl now and be part of Hannah Ellis’ captivating musical journey.

Upcoming Tour Dates:

– Sunday, 11/19: Women N’ Whiskey Brunch/The River Center – Des Moines, IA

– Friday, 12/15: Christmas Show/The Listening Room Cafe – Nashville, TN

– Saturday, 1/20: The Grand Ole Opry – Nashville, TN (Headlining)