Punk rock icons Green Day have officially announced the details on their massive 2024 global stadium tour.

After teasing the tour during their time in Las Vegas for When We Were Young Fest, the official announcement can give fans something to look forward to heading into 2024. The tour will feature support coming from illustrious rock band The Smashing Pumpkins, Rancid, and The Linda Lindas in North America. For the UK/EU run, support will come from Nothing But Thieves, The Hives, Donots, The Interrupters, and Maid of Ace.

The “Saviors Tour” kicks off with the European run on 30 May in Monte De Gozo, Spain and travels through France, Germany and Italy, before reaching the UK, including a huge London show at the legendary Wembley Stadium on June 29th. The North American run, produced by Live Nation, begins shortly after on July 29th at Nationals Park in Washington, DC and makes 27 stops across North America in cities such as Toronto, ON; New York, NY; Chicago, IL; Atlanta, GA; Nashville, TN; Los Angeles, CA; Phoenix, AZ; San Francisco, CA and many more before wrapping up in San Diego, CA at Petco Park on September 28th.

The tour announcement comes alongside the news that Green Day will be releasing their new album, Saviors, on January 19th via Reprise/Warner Records.

Green Day shared, “We’ve never been more excited to unleash new music than with Saviors, a record that’s meant to be rocked live, together. So let’s thrash. We’ve got some amazing friends who are coming along for the ride!”

Check out the album’s newest single, “Look Ma, No Brains!” below.

The “Saviors Tour” will be a larger-than-life, career-spanning celebration of one of the biggest musical acts of all time and some of the most important albums in history. This year marks the 30th anniversary of Green Day’s 1994 certified Diamond album, Dookie, and the 20th anniversary of 2004’s juggernaut, American Idiot. Each a cultural phenomenon in its own right, these albums have remained at the forefront of punk culture since their release. With blazing guitars and electrifying vocals, Green Day are ready to bring their mind-blowing collection of hits to stadiums across the country, along with plenty of additions from their newly announced album, Savior

Tour dates:

THE SAVIORS NORTH AMERICAN TOUR DATES:

With support from The Smashing Pumpkins, Rancid, and The Linda Lindas

Mon Jul 29 – Washington, DC – Nationals Park

Thu Aug 01 – Toronto, ON – Rogers Centre

Sat Aug 03 – Montreal, QC – Osheaga Music and Arts Festival*

Mon Aug 05 – New York, NY – Citi Field

Wed Aug 07 – Boston, MA – Fenway Park

Fri Aug 09 – Philadelphia, PA – Citizens Bank Park

Sat Aug 10 – Hershey, PA – Hersheypark Stadium

Tue Aug 13 – Chicago, IL – Wrigley Field

Thu Aug 15 – St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre !

Sat Aug 17 – Minneapolis, MN – Target Field

Tue Aug 20 – Kansas City, KS – Azura Amphitheatre !

Thu Aug 22 – Cincinnati, OH – Great American Ballpark

Sat Aug 24 – Milwaukee, WI – American Family Field

Mon Aug 26 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion !

Wed Aug 28 – Atlanta, GA – Truist Park

Fri Aug 30 – Nashville, TN – Geodis Park

Sun Sep 01 – Pittsburgh, PA – PNC Park

Wed Sep 04 – Detroit, MI – Comerica Park

Sat Sep 07 – Denver, CO – Coors Field

Tue Sep 10 – Austin, TX – Germania Insurance Amphitheater !

Wed Sep 11 – Arlington, TX – Globe Life Field

Sat Sep 14 – Los Angeles, CA – SoFi Stadium

Wed Sep 18 – Phoenix, AZ – Chase Field

Fri Sep 20 – San Francisco, CA – Oracle Park

Mon Sep 23 – Seattle, WA – T-Mobile Park

Wed Sep 25 – Portland, OR – Providence Park

Sat Sep 28 – San Diego, CA – Petco Park

*Festival Date

!With Support from Rancid and The Linda Lindas only

THE SAVIORS UK/EU TOUR DATES:

With support from Nothing But Thieves, The Hives, Donots, The Interrupters and Maid of Ace

Thu May 30 – Monte do Gozo, Spain – O Son do Camino*

Sat Jun 1 – Madrid Spain – Road to Rio Babel*

Wed Jun 5 – Lyon Decines – LDLC Arena – with The Interrupters

Fri Jun 7 – Nurnberg Germany – Rock im Park*

Sat Jun 8 – Nurburgring Germany – Rock am Ring*

Mon Jun 10 – Berlin Germany – Waldbühne – with Donots

Tue Jun 11 – Hamburg Germany – Trabrennbahn Bahrenfeld – with Donots

Sat Jun 15 – Interlaken Switzerland – Greenfield Festival*

Sun Jun 16 – Milan Italy – I Days – Hippodrome La Maura*

Tue Jun 18 – Paris France – Accor Arena – with The Interrupters

Wed Jun 19 – Arnhem Netherlands – GelreDome – with The Hives & The Interrupters

Fri Jun 21 – Manchester UK – Emirates Old Trafford – with Nothing But Thieves & Maid of Ace

Sun Jun 23 – Isle of Wight UK – Isle of Wight Festival*

Tue Jun 25 – Glasgow UK – Bellahouston Park – with Nothing But Thieves & Maid of Ace

Thu Jun 27 – Dublin Ireland – Marlay Park – with Nothing But Thieves & Maid of Ace

Sat Jun 29 London UK – Wembley Stadium – with Nothing But Thieves & Maid of Ace

*Festival Date