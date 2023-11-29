Missouri mainstay Kye Colors‘, in conjunction with LVRN (home to Summer Walker, 6lack, Davido, Baby Tate, etc.), liberates the official visual for ‘POSSE ON BROADWAY,’ taken off his latest body of work ‘COLORMAN: GREEN.’ Serving as the final installment in the Kansas City natives’ ‘COLORMAN’ EP series, which includes previous projects ‘COLORMAN: YELLOW’ & ‘COLORMAN: RED,’ the five-song collection of songs is anchored by supporting singles “GLIDE” and “OVER FOR NOW.” Production for the EP comes compliments of Shaq Gonzoe, Pierre Mathieu-Lanca, Ethan Eadie, Issac Elsie, John Gonzalez, C$upreme, and Will Steller meanwhile Justice Davis secures the only vocal feature.

During a new exclusive interview with iHeart Radio the 2023 Kansas City People’s Choice Awards ‘Best Male Rapper/Hip-Hop Artist’ recipient reveals his thought process when creating the ‘COLORMAN’ EP series and its closing chapter:

“I feel like I’ve been thinking about it like a stoplight these past couple of years. I find myself taking these pauses whether it would be due to something being in the way or me being in the way of myself, even so when we started with RED. A lot of this music was recorded over the year or a couple of years. So when I put it out I was like, let me start by putting out something I’ve been holding on to so much. So that was what RED represented.

Now YELLOW is like, all right cool. We are out of the darkness. YELLOW, we are up now. It’s a different vibe. It has a brighter vibe than the RED one. Now we are on GREEN. YELLOW, I found the road, I found my path, but GREEN is where I’m just going nonstop taking whatever the good or the bad. But I can stop no more. I can’t keep taking these little pauses. It’s really been a real-time artist development thing.”

J’Kye Slatton PKA Kye Colors is a rapper and producer from the south side of KC. Showcasing his passion for music from an early age, Kye began writing songs as early as age 5, often using crayons as his instrument of choice. Today, Kye has evolved into a vibrant and innovative artist, weaving intricate stories and evocative melodies into each captivating cut. Following a sync on Peacock’s original series Bel-Air and his partnership alongside ATL music powerhouse Love Renaissance (@LVRN) in association with Wasteland Records (@wastelandrecco), the talented Hip-Hop act is poised to be your favorite artist’s favorite artist.

Check out the Kendu-directed music video for “POSSE ON BROADWAY” as well as stream ‘COLORMAN: GREEN’ in its entirety below via Venice Music.