604Blizzy, a fast-rising star in today’s hip hop, and Lil Jjay, another emerging star, link up to promote the new project, 604$tunna, with a new visual for their latest collaboration, “3AM.”

Available now on Double Up Entertainment, “3AM” shows the two new stars hitting the city in the freshest wardrobe with a pocket full of big faces and big boy rides. The two trade verses filled with slick talking, bravado, and warning of being the next big acts in today’s music. “3AM” is the perfect origin point for newfound fans of the two stars as they ascend to new heights and 604Blizzy’s album ascends to one of the hottest projects of 2023.

604$tunna is an eight-track collaboration project that features RJ Lamont, Al, and Intense. Along with “3AM,” the project includes other breakout tracks such as “Pourin’ Up In $icily,” “Triple Threat,” and “Grey Cup.” The new project follows 604Blizzy’s 2021 collaboration album, First Take with Intense.

From an early age, 604Blizzy immersed himself in the world of hip-hop, initially captivated by Tupac during his kindergarten years. His journey led him to develop a deep appreciation for Pimp C from UGK, as well as legendary figures in Houston rap and California’s G-funk and gangster rap scenes, including Spice 1 and Death Row Records. The culmination of these influences is evident in 604Blizzy’s music, a dynamic fusion of trap sounds heavily influenced by the Detroit scene.

Watch “3AM” below, and stream the full album, here.