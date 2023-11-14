Midwest-based musician Ezzy Babe is back with his first release of 2023. Titled “Philly,” the Yusei-produced single details how a former love interest took refuge when life in STL became too much to bear. Accompanied by a matching visual, the former DMV vocalist holds nothing back as he proudly pleads for the one who got away to return home safely.

“Philly is about a woman I was in a relationship with that was going through tough times. I couldn’t help her figure out a resolution to those hardships because I had my own problems to tend to. She found greener pastures in Philadelphia and has resided there ever since,” says the R&B talent when asked about the origins of the song.

Born in Maryland’s Silver Spring area, Ezzy was raised on the North Side of St. Louis up until his early teens by both parents; though they eventually divorced. Following the split, his sister would join him to live with their mother in Maryland and Southeast DC. He originally started recording music as a rapper in 2009 and caught the area’s attention after releasing a collaboration with Adé FKA Phil Adé called “Mo County Anthem,” just five years later in 2014. He was soon introduced to the late PNB Rock who gave him the confidence to switch from reciting rhymes to singing soulful street ballads.

Check out the VMF-directed visual for “Philly” as well as stream the official audio on your DSP of choice below.