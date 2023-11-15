Serving as the lead single from their forthcoming EP ‘A DuPont Holiday,’ DC-based eclectic ensemble DuPont Brass gifts fans with “Holidaze.” Flawlessly detailing the nostalgia that comes with the holiday season: friends, family, good food, and new memories to be made, the track was produced by keyboardist Jeauxsmeaux. It features group vocalists MK Zulu and Deacon Izzy as well as a memorable horn line from the collectives brass section in true DuPont Brass fashion.

In a press statement to Medium Creative Agency, the group shares: “We made Holidaze in an effort to harness that feeling of being at home for the holidays sonically. Holidaze is a record that feels like home. It’s a song you play when you’re with your loved ones.”

Coining Eclectic Soul, which mixes the genres of Jazz, Hip-Hop, and R&B, DuPont Brass is a brass-driven supergroup. Birthed by five music majors from Howard University trying to raise money for tuition during the Christmas season, they’ve grown into a 9-piece ensemble consisting of brass, a rhythm section, and vocalists. Gaining popularity from playing at local Metro stations, they began to professionally play for weddings, banquets, and other private events.

Thanks to the foundation laid in their earlier years, the collective has had the opportunity to perform in conjunction with the D.C. Jazz Festival, The Washington Performing Arts Society, The Kennedy Center’s Millennium Stage, and The National Cannabis Festival. As if that wasn’t impressive enough, last year they made their local television debut by way of the PBS broadcast show “DMV The Beat” on WHUT.

Stream “Holidaze” on your preferred DSP below via United Masters and expect ‘A DuPont Holiday’ to be released in its entirety later this month.