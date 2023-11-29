Today, Australia pop-rockers Between You & Me have announced their “Sh!t Yeah” North American headlining tour.

It will be Between You & Me’s first ever headlining tour of North America, and will feature support from Young Culture and Homesafe. The tour kicks off on March 7th in San Diego, California and will make stops in Los Angeles, New York City, Toronto, and many more before wrapping up on April 6th in Anaheim, California. Tickets will be on sale this Friday, December 1st at 12pm local time on the band’s website.

Tour Dates:

3.7 San Diego, CA @ Soma

3.8 Los Angeles, CA @ Echoplex

3.9 Berkeley, CA @ Cornerstone

3.11 Salt Lake City, UT @ Soundwell

3.13 Denver, CO @ Marquee Theatre

3.15 Chicago, IL @ Bottom Lounge

3.16 Ferndale, MI @ The Loving Touch

3.17 Columbus, OH @ Ace of Cups

3.18 Lakewood, OH @ Mahall’s

3.20 Toronto, ON @ Hard Luck

3.21 Albany, NY @ Empire Underground

3.22 Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall

3.23 New York, NY @ Le Poisson Rouge

3.24 Baltimore, MD @ Ottobar

3.25 Philadelphia, PA @ Foundry @ The Fillmore

3.27 Richmond, VA @ Canal Club

3.28 Charlotte, NC @ Amos South End

3.29 Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade

3.30 Orlando, FL @ The Abbey

4.2 Dallas, TX @ Lone Star Room

4.3. San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger

4.5 Phoenix, AZ @ The Rebel Lounge

4.6 Anaheim, CA @ Chain Reaction