Los Angeles natives Bad Suns announce plans to release a new collection of songs called ‘Infinite Joy’, out November 17th via Epitaph Records. With Grammy award-winning producer Ben Allen (Washed Out, Walk The Moon) at the helm, the trio masterfully crafts a sublime union of alternative indie rock and synth funk with an emphasis on glossy production and accessible pop sheen.

Accompanied by shimmering hi-hats and an undeniable groove, ‘Infinite Joy’ explores existentialist themes in an uplifting atmosphere. Written by frontman Christo Bowman as an expression of encouragement to his fiancé as she contemplates a major life decision.

“Living a life in a state of fear or regret is hardly living. Life is too beautiful to waste.” – frontman, Christo Bowman

Bad Suns Tour Dates

11/13 – Los Angeles, CA – The Roxy

11/17 – Anaheim, CA – House Of Blues (Infinite Joy Release Show)