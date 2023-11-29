Memorializing a trying year filled with character-building trials and tribulations, Amere Fresh liberates his newest body of work appropriately titled ‘Paid The Cost.’ Featuring 14 cohesive cuts including standout singles “24s,” “Transformers,” “Enough,” and “Foolish;” the self-produced collection of songs features additional vocals from Josh Adams. Centered around relatable topics such as money, relationships, and personal growth, ‘Paid The Cost’ marks the evolution of the Virginia emcee.

Serving as his fourth official studio project, ‘Paid The Cost’ follows up the previously released LP ‘Collage’ and its precursor award-winning album ‘EASTSIDE;’ a remarkable album that garnered an impressive 500k+ streams and earned him a Spotify streaming plaque. Among its standout tracks like “No More Parties In Richmond” which boasts over 100k views on YouTube, “SummerTime Flow,” “Good Morning,” and “Croaker Spot,” ‘EASTSIDE’ is a musical narrative that delves into Fresh’s experiences growing up as an inner-city youth on the eastside of the city.

Meet Amere Fresh, the dynamic recording artist whose journey through the music industry has been nothing short of inspiring. Beginning his solo career at the age of 14, Amere Fresh swiftly made waves by signing with Complex Music Group under the Universal Music Group umbrella. His early days were marked by producing for a diverse array of artists, showcasing his remarkable talent from the outset.

After parting ways with Complex Music Group, Fresh took the plunge and independently released his debut album ‘Beautiful Mind’ on iTunes in 2008. The album resonated powerfully with listeners, catapulting Fresh onto the touring circuit as an opening act for prominent recording artists such as Juelz Santana, Jim Jones, Shawty Lo, V.I.C., and Lil Webbie. This stage of his journey laid the foundation for his future successes.

A pivotal moment arrived when A’mere Fresh and his childhood friend secured a deal with M.I.H Entertainment, sharing the spotlight with acts like King Lil G. His multidimensional artistry shone even brighter as he not only exhibited his skills as an emcee but also revealed his prowess as a producer, having been a pivotal member of the production team, The Exectz. Hailing from Richmond, A’mere Fresh has continuously evolved, now finding himself under the banner of Passport Republic LLC, an independent imprint he founded.

Press play on ‘Paid The Cost’ on your DSP of choice after the jump and expect accompanying visuals to be released soon.