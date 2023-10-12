YNW Melly’s brother and popular recording artist YNW BSlime released a new song on Wednesday (October 11), titled “Missed Court Yesterday,” with a childhood photo of an infant BSlime with older siblings, sister YNW Jewel, and brother YNW Melly, real name Jamell Demons, as the song’s cover artwork.

Produced by Jason Recht, the guitar-driven 1:41 song sees the young man share his outlook on the ongoing YNW Melly trial with quick lines like “Free bro out the system, man, we know it’s almost over with” and “Prosecution mad, on God, they know my brother finna walk.”

The new song arrives after the world saw the brothers share a brief conversation during a recess at last Friday’s hearing. And unlike the song title suggests, Slime hasn’t missed a single court date or hearing of the Melly trial. YNW Melly case is the most watched news story in today’s hip-hop. Follow the trial daily on various platoforms and livestream.

At 12 years old, YNW BSlime caught widespread popularity with his 2019 debut album, Baby Goat, which spawned breakout hits “Just Want You,” “Slime Dreams,” and “Dying for You” featuring YNW Melly. Since then, BSlime has developed an impressive catalog that includes collaborations with a-list artists like Trippie Redd, NLE Choppa, and Lil Yachty.

“Missed Court Yesterday” is the latest from BSlime following the release of previous tracks “Vulnerable” and “Free Melly” in June. Stream the new song, below.