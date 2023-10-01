As the world watches, YNW-member and YNW Melly co-defendant YNW Bortlen gives them something to talk about with the release of the attention-grabbing new single and music video, intriguingly titled “Our Year.”

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cxqk56oLKsK/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igshid=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==

Directed by Foreign Shooters Productions, surrounded by a trio of expensive vehicles wrapped in links and YNW chains, the Florida native raps about being the center of attention and the forthcoming return to prominence of the YNW collective as the new year swiftly approaches. Bortlen, who is currently on house arrest, shoutouts the currently incarcerated YNW Melly on the song and visual with a photo of the two of them as he raps, “I got perfect timing/Melly be out this year/now that’s perfect timing…”

YNW Melly’s Instagram account supported Bortlen’s new release with a post on Friday (September 29) to the recording artist’s 4.5 million followers that included the following caption:

“Twin just drop 🤞🏾💚🤮 @ynw.bortlen y’all go run it up 🌏 @ynw4lthelabel.”

YNW Melly’s younger brother and popular recording artist YNW BSlime makes a cameo appearance in the new music video and shows the unified front of the YNW Collective who have been enthralled in several high-profile court cases over the last several years. Bortlen and BSlime previously collaborated on last year’s posse track, “The Mob,” also featuring YNW Melly and Trippie Redd. BSlime has generated an undeniable buzz since Melly’s arrest in 2019 with breakout songs such as “Slime Dreams,” “Just Want You,” and “Dying For You” featuring YNW Melly.

“Our Year,” the first track under Bortlen’s new distribution deal with Create Music Group, follows this year’s previously released singles “Stay Dangerous” and “Lil Slimey Dude.” YNW Bortlen recently appeared on the new Beemdagoat track, “Fugazii.” “Our Year” is available on all streaming platforms via YNW4L/Create Music Group.

Stream “Our Year” here and watch the music video, below.