Today, rising country star Warren Zeiders has announced his ‘Pretty Little Poison’ headlining tour for 2024.

The 24 new dates include stops across the U.S. and Canada, with support coming from Clayton Mullen and Austin Williams.

Fan Club pre-sale opens tomorrow, October 24th, and the public on-sale will kick off on Friday, October 27th. For more tickets and information, fans can head here.

Tour dates:

ITALICS denotes remaining 2023 headlining tour dates

Oct. 26 – Paristown – Louisville, KY (SOLD OUT)

Oct. 27 – Egyptian Room at Old National Centre – Indianapolis, IN (SOLD OUT)

Oct. 28 – The Fillmore Detroit – Detroit, MI (SOLD OUT)

Nov. 2 – The Pageant – St. Lous, MO (SOLD OUT)

Nov. 3 – The Admiral – Omaha, NE

Nov. 4 – The Fillmore Minneapolis – Minneapolis, MN (SOLD OUT)

Nov. 9 – The Paramount – Huntington, NY (SOLD OUT)

Nov. 10 – House of Blues Boston – Boston, MA (SOLD OUT)

Nov. 11 – The Fillmore Philadelphia – Philadelphia, PA (SOLD OUT)

Dec. 12 – The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas – Las Vegas, NV

Feb. 2 – Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center – Mankato, MN+

Feb. 8 – Greensboro Coliseum Complex Piedmont Hall – Greensboro, SC+

Feb. 9 – Charleston Municipal Auditorium – Charleston, WV+

Feb. 15 – The Lyric Oxford – Oxford, MS+

Feb. 16 – JJ’s Live – Fayetteville, AR+

Feb. 17 – Cains Ballroom – Tulsa, OK+

Feb. 22 – Emo’s – Austin, TX+

Feb. 24 – House of Blues Dallas – Dallas, TX+

March 8 – House of Blues San Diego – San Diego, CA*

March 9 – House of Blues Anaheim – Anaheim, CA*

March 10 – The Warfield – San Francisco, CA*

March 13 – The Union – Salt Lake City, UT*

March 15 – Knitting Factory – Spokane, WA*

March 16 – Showbox SoDo – Seattle, WA*

March 17 – McMenamins Crystal Ballroom – Portland, OR*

March 19 – Commodore Ballroom – Vancouver, BC*

March 21 – River Cree Resort & Casino – Enoch, AB*

March 22 – Grey Eagle Resort & Casino Event Center – Tsuut’ina, AB*

March 23 – Coors Event Centre – Saskatoon, SK*

March 25 – Burton Cummings Theatre – Winnipeg, MB*

March 28 – London Music Hall – London, ON*

March 29 – Danforth Music Hall – Toronto, ON*

March 30 – MTELUS – Montreal, QC*

June 22 – South Dakota Cattleman’s Prime Time Gala – Sioux Falls, SD

June 28 – Country Fest – Cadott, WI

July 13 – Country Concert – Fr. Loramie, OH

Aug. 1 – WE Fest – Detroit Lake, MN

+denotes show with Clayton Mullen as support

*denotes show with Austin Williams as support