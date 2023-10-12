TOOL, following a weekend that saw the band headline Aftershock and play the historic Power Trip festival, have announced a new round of U.S. dates, a trek that marks the band’s return to Madison Square Garden for the first time since 2001, and includes a doubleheader at Los Angeles’ Cypto.com Arena. (Photo credit: Travis Shinn)
Tickets are on-sale this Friday, Oct. 13 at 10 am local time. In advance of the forthcoming on-sale, TOOL Army has opened additional memberships, with pre-sale tickets available exclusively to members from Oct. 11 at 10 am local time through Oct. 12 at 10 pm local time. A limited number of VIP packages will also be initially available to TOOL Army members, with remaining options, including premium tickets, soundcheck access, exclusive merchandise and more, available to the general public as the on-sale begins on Oct. 13. Visit Toolband.com for ticketing links and additional information. Elder opens on all 2024 dates.
TOOL 2024 tour dates:
January 10 Baltimore, MD CFG Bank Arena
January 12 New York, NY Madison Square Garden
January 13 New York, NY Madison Square Garden
January 18 Hollywood, FL Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood
January 19 Hollywood, FL Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood
January 21 Charlotte, NC Spectrum Center
January 23 Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena
January 24 Atlanta, GA State Farm Arena
January 26 Birmingham, AL The Legacy Arena at The BJCC
January 27 Biloxi, MS Mississippi Coast Coliseum
January 31 Austin, TX Moody Center
February 2 Dallas, TX American Airlines Center
February 3 Oklahoma City, OK Paycom Center
February 5 Denver, CO Ball Arena
February 9 Phoenix, AZ Footprint Center
February 12 Fresno, CA Save Mart Center
February 14 Los Angeles, CA Crypto.com Arena
February 15 Los Angeles, CA Crypto.com Arena
February 17 Ontario, CA Toyota Arena
February 18 Las Vegas, NV T-Mobile Arena
TOOL is currently on the road, with a show tomorrow night at Salt Lake City’s Delta Center followed by a string of dates that include their first Canadian performances since 2019. Steel Beans opens on all of the remaining 2023 shows.
October 11 Salt Lake City, UT Delta Center
October 12 Idaho Falls, ID Mountain America Center
October 14 Nampa, ID Ford Idaho Center
October 15 Spokane, WA Spokane Arena
October 17 Eugene, OR Matthew Knight Center
October 19 Portland, OR Moda Center
October 20 Tacoma, WA Tacoma Dome
October 22 Kelowna, BC Prospera Place Arena
October 23 Vancouver, BC Rogers Arena
October 25 Edmonton, AB Rogers Place
October 27 Calgary, AB Scotiabank Saddledome
October 29 Winnipeg, MB Canada Life Center
October 31 St. Paul, MN Xcel Energy Center
November 1 Milwaukee, WI Fiserv Forum
November 3 Knoxville, TN Thompson-Boiling Arena
November 4 Charleston, WV Charleston Coliseum
November 6 Rochester, NY Blue Cross Arena
November 7 Allentown, PA PPL Center
November 10 Uncasville, CT Mohegan Sun Arena
November 13 Manchester, NH SNHU Arena
November 15 Boston, MA TD Garden
November 16 Philadelphia, PA Wells Fargo Center
November 19 Montreal, QC Bell Center
November 20 Toronto, ON Scotiabank Arena
November 21 Toronto, ON Scotiabank Arena
Since the 2019 release of the TOOL’s critically-acclaimed album, Fear Inoculum, the band has won a GRAMMY Award® (Best Metal Performance for “7empest”), completed multiple, sold-out tours of both the U.S. and Europe, and headlined Bonnaroo, Power Trip, Aftershock, Welcome to Rockville, Louder Than Life, and the Sonic Temple Arts & Music Festival.
Reviews of TOOL’s recent live outings praised the four-piece, with Loudwire dubbing the performances as “a masterclass of immersion, sound and stage design, musicianship… and levels of ungodly tightness.” The Austin Chronicle described the incomparable live experience as an “unbridled exchange of catharsis between performers and fans” and Revolver said “TOOL delivered a stunning… set featuring classic fan favorites, newer Fear Inoculum standouts and choice deeper cuts … the striking visuals also included a psychedelic laser and projections show bar none.”