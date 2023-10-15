Grammy-nominated vocalist Lil’ Mo and Nicki Minaj signee Tate Kobang join fellow Baltimore native Tmcthedon for the release of his latest full-length ‘Heartless Romantic.’ Spearheaded by singles “Spit,” “Headshots,” and “Jayda,” the 14-cut cohesive collection of songs features production from Jay The Great, YG Beats, Matty Spats, Dystinkt Music, King Midas, Ism, Ric & Thadeus, Ran Beats, Airway, DVosk, FlexOnDaTrack, Dtuned, Julz, Dummybeatz, Ariatheproducer, Raz, Tal Wav, JishBeatz, and Adelso.

A melodic, Maryland-based musician whose name denotes his membership in The Money Circle, Tmcthedon beat the toughest of odds by exercising his raw emotion into every verse and hook. Growing up he witnessed his father and siblings take on music as a career so, to no surprise, he gravitated to music at a young age, penning his ideas at each chance he could get.

He has crafted numerous independent bodies of work dating back to 2019. That was the year he issued the Thinking Out Loud EP and Sincerly The Don, which featured regional breakthrough “Hellcat.” Another EP, For the Fans, was released in 2020. Projects Art of A Don, Off The Moon, Broken Strings, and Sincerely The Don 2 would be dropped on DSPs over the next few years.

Stream ‘Heartless Romantic,’ executive produced by Diontre “Tmcthedon” Barnes and co-executive produced by Brian A. Wilson & Lamar Chase, via Asylum Records on your DSP of choice below.