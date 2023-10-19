The Struts have released their brand new single ‘Pretty Vicious’, the title track of their forthcoming fourth album via Big Machine Records. The band performed the track earlier today on Good Morning America and will also join Zane Lowe on his New Music Daily show today live in conversation. (Photo by Ben Cope)

“It was a completely instant track,” frontman Luke Spiller says of recording the new song. It opens with Spiller crooning, “When you talk and everybody listens / and you walk and everybody whispers,” in a smoky, sultry tone. “Those lyrics were very instinctual,” he adds. “They aren’t super clever, but they felt right. It’s more about the vocal delivery. That’s what makes it dark and sexy. It’s not overthought. It felt great from the moment we started to write it.”

The original demo of the song went viral on TikTok after the band shared it online, later going back into the studio to perfect it for the album release. “For me, it’s the best song on the album,” he admits. “It’s something we’ve never done before, and it has this undeniable mood to it. I still go back and listen to it purely for pleasure.”

The platinum-selling rock stars, who have collaborated with the likes of Kesha and Tom Morello and opened for The Rolling Stones and Foo Fighters have truly hit their stride with their brand new album. Produced by The Struts, alongside Julian Raymond (Fleetwood Mac, Cheap Trick), and executive produced by Scott Borchetta, the group has managed to infuse their arena-sized energy into their most concentrated and exciting songs to date.