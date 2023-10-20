Sometimes you hear a song that hits a little too close to home. That can be through an ethereal feeling when you hear a love song, or perhaps the opposite and you hear a break-up song going through a tough time in your life.

Other times, though, you hear a song that is a little too on-the-nose with the despair of existing as you navigate your twenties. In the decade of your twenties, you get kicked off of your parents’ health insurance, have to seriously start saving (401k versus Roth IRA, anyone?), and ultimately come to terms with the fact that your life hasn’t quite played out the way you thought it would — whether that be a good or bad thing.

That song this time is “TWENTYSOMETHING” from the LA-based alt/pop artist Talker. It’s a fired-up anthem for those moments when everything is going wrong, and is the latest great song from the actual 20-something multi-instrumentalist Celeste Tauchar.

“This song is me giving myself permission to be frustrated, to say ‘what the fuck,’ and to kick something,” explains Tauchar. “I know that I’ll still have to pay off my credit card and open a high yield savings account, but in this moment, if I can get people to sing out their rage with me, that’s all I need.”

“This song is a reminder that everyone goes through the pains of growing up, and the world is an absolutely insane place to exist. We can all help each other navigate it, but we can also validate each other’s less evolved grievances and just yell at the world for 2 minutes and 27 seconds.”

Listen to “TWENTYSOMETHING” below, and keep your eyes on Talker as her highly-anticipated debut album is expected to be released in the spring/summer of 2024.