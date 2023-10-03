The multi-talented, global phenomenon that is Oliver Tree releases his highly anticipated third studio album ‘ALONE IN A CROWD’, out everywhere now!

The full-length comes with new focus track ‘With You,’ plus an official music video self-directed by the chart-topping, genre-bending artist himself. The visual is the third and final installment, following the storyline and music videos for ‘Bounce’ and ‘One & Only.’ Filmed in Serbia, each visual follows Oliver Tree’s latest character creation Cornelius Cummings, a fashion designer from London.

His most personal album to date, ALONE IN A CROWD follows a string of stellar releases this year, including‘Bounce,’ ‘One & Only,’ ‘Essence’ Ft Super Computer and ‘Fairweather Friends,’ all taken from the 14-track full-length released today, each produced by Oliver Tree, and accompanied with a signature music videos also written, created, directed and edited by the self-proclaimed workaholic himself.

Undeniably a one-of-a-kind artist who continues to top the charts and sell out amphitheaters worldwide, Tree satisfies his dedicated and growing audience with his Kaufman-esque Dadaist, “meta-humor” while continuing to explore and dissect the absurdity of modern culture, obsession with fame and social media. His latest album ALONE IN A CROWD serves to reflect both the light and the darkness of human nature within popular culture, while holding a mirror up to us all and embracing the absurdity of it all. Exploring themes of loneliness, disconnect, and the human experience.

Never one to slow down, Oliver Tree is gearing up for his biggest international SOLD OUT tour to date, making stops across Europe, United Kingdom and Australia. Produced by Live Nation, OLIVER TREE PRESENTS ALONE IN A CROWD gets underway on October 13 at Brisbane, Australia’s Fortitude Music Hall and then travels through November with stops in France, Luxembourg, the UK, Belgium, the Netherlands, Germany, Switzerland, and Italy. For complete details, please see https://www.olivertreemusic.com/tour/