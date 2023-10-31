Today, MGMT have announced that they will be releasing their fifth studio album, Loss of Life, on February 23rd via Mom + Pop Music. It is the highly anticipated follow-up to 2018’s Little Dark Age.

The duo of Andrew VanWyngarden and Ben Goldwasser worked on the 10-track Loss Of Life with producer Patrick Wimberly (Beyoncé, Lil Yachty) and longtime collaborator Dave Fridmann (The Flaming Lips, Spoon), who mixed the album as he has done on the group’s past four full-lengths.

For Loss of Life, even five albums in, MGMT still are pushing boundaries and entering new territory including a first ever feature in an MGMT album with Christine and the Queens appearing on “Dancing in Babylon.”

“All joking aside (never!), we are very proud of this album and the fact that it was a relatively painless birth after a lengthy gestation period, and are happy to be releasing this baby into the world with Mom+Pop,” MGMT says. “Musically speaking, we are running at around 20% adult contemporary and no more than this, please.”

Also out today is the album’s guitar and synth powered first single, “Mother Nature.” According to the band, the song “outlines the archetypical MGMT mythology of one hero attempting to get the other hero to come on the journey that they ‘must’ go on. One part sounds like Oasis.”

The stunning, 2n-produced animated video for “Mother Nature” was directed by another MGMT longtime collaborator, Jordan Fish, who has worked with the group since Oracular Spectacular. In the clip, two animal friends named Dog and Turtle team up to take down an evil pet collector. “I hope the story makes people happy and feel connected to family, friends and the animal kingdom as well,” says Fish. The themes of Loss Of Life will be further explored through future videos made by a remarkable roster of writers, producers and directors.

Watch the video for “Mother Nature” and find the album artwork and track-listing for Loss Of Life below. Pre-orders can be found here.

Artwork:

Track-listing: