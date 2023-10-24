Back in March of this year, Macklemore released his new studio album BEN on Bendo LLC. After a series of festival performances and headlining shows in Europe over the summer, he recently wrapped up the aptly named Ben Tour at the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles.

The support act was DJ Nick Beeba, who performs solely as Beeba. A Seattle native like the headliner, Beeba told the crowd that he grew up going to Macklemore’s shows and thanked his “big brother Ben” for bringing him on tour. Beeba spun a plethora of classic hits across genres – hip-hop, pop, and rock, ranging from ABBA to TLC to Nirvana – as visuals behind him changed throughout. The most important thing that came up on the screen, he informed the crowd, was a message that echoed on the shirt he wore: “love yourself, know your worth.”

You’ve heard Macklemore’s hits on the radio, but in order to really get what he’s about – Macklemore is an artist you really need to see live. His set opened with “CHANT”, also the opening track on BEN. From there, he went right into his 2012 breakout single, “Thrift Shop”, for which he donned a leopard print coat and showed off his moves and fly style along with the dancers on stage. From there, he performed over a dozen songs from across his discography – interacting with the crowd throughout the set (he sprayed water guns into the crowd during “No Bad Days”) and giving everyone a night to remember.

Macklemore will be returning to his hometown of Seattle for two shows at the Climate Pledge Arena on December 21 and 22, and with a high-energy performance that makes everyone feel at home, these shows are not to be missed.

Follow Macklemore on social media and check out the setlist from the show at the Hollywood Palladium below.

