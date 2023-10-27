After being “On The Road,” Virginia rap rookie of the year Krown Vic rewinds time to the “80’s” with some help from 4lo Drilla. Produced by Kidd Slopes, the release comes paired with a visual directed by NateShotDat and finds the pair flashing cash obtained from various entrepreneurial endeavors.

“I’ve always been a fan of Drilla’s music because he’s a real VA stepper; certified in the street and I always link with official men. When he came home, I reached out through my bro Moody and he made the link. We got in the studio with Slopes and the rest was history. He recorded his verse in like 15 minutes,” says the Firm Records head honcho when asked how the collaboration came about.

Vic is a DMV-based rapper who, alongside in-house producer Garso Dio, combines Hip-Hop beats and witty wordplay with a Trap-Punk twist. Though he stays true to his lane of street storytelling, K.V.’s lyrics double as a cautionary tale to the youth about how making the wrong decisions can derail you from personal growth. As an adolescent, he admired heavy-weight entertainers like Eminem and Michael Jackson, who directly influenced his sonic stylings.

After touring the West Coast and Florida with Lil Pump, D Savage, and Joey Fatts, Vic regularly performs at local Washington D.C. venues Eden, Griffin, and Rose Bar. He has also shared the stage with Billboard chart-topping artists Gucci Mane, 21 Savage, Lil Uzi Vert, and DRAM.

Watch the music video for “80’s” as well as stream the official audio on your DSP of choice below via United Masters.