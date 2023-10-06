Atlanta artist, Kiyana, has just released her video for the R&B single ‘Kill It.’

The song was produced by the Exclusives (known for August Alsina’s production on his debut album). Hailing from the vibrant city of St. Louis, her journey is a testament to unwavering dedication and a relentless pursuit of evolution. Kiyana’s ascent to stardom was ignited by her debut single, “Take Me Away,” a sonic masterpiece that swiftly captured the hearts of music enthusiasts. The track’s meteoric rise saw it amass over 1 million streams and earn a coveted spot on Billboard’s prestigious Top 100 Urban list.

Her talent has found a home in various creative outlets, including a captivating feature on the Netflix original series “Rhythm and Flow” & VH1 original series “Cheaters.” She has also lent her remarkable voice and songwriting prowess to support fellow artists, including the likes of Tameeka “Tiny” Harris from Xscape and KeKe Palmer, reinforcing her status as a sought-after collaborator.

Keep a watchful eye on Kiyana as she captivates audiences and continues her musical greatness.