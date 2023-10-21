Tar Heel State big stepper GetRichZay delivers the latest installment in his Grand Theft Auto series. Composed of 16 hard-hitting cuts, GTA 6: Jubille Lane arrives in style with instrumentation from Prod Yayo, NoHeart, and more. Most known to the masses for his well-received collaborations with Interscope signee Stunna 4 Vegas, the NC native isn’t afraid to work solo; as evident with the most recent body of work which comes completely featureless.

Born Isaiah Barnette, GetRichZay is a North Carolina-based Hip-Hop artist who uses an intermittently guttural delivery and lyrics that echo the blunt-force trauma of the streets. Though he began rapping around 2016 he didn’t release his first mixtape, Forever Solid, until 2019 along with producer NoisyJay. A storyteller through and through, his life was almost cut short after he was shot in the face during a robbery gone wrong. The near-death experience only further pushed Zay to pursue his passion and resulted in an even more elevated work ethic.

Press play on GRZ’s GTA 6: Jubille Lane on your DSP of choice after the jump via 2SG Records/ONErpm.