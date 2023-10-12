Female Teenage Punk Group HotWax releases new music video for their latest single “Phone Machine” which appears on their upcoming EP. Invite me, kindly. The project, mixed by Alan Moulder (Wet Leg, Foo Fighters, Arctic Monkeys) is out next Wednesday October 18th via Marathon Records.

The female teenage group’s brilliant, melodic, grunge influenced-guitar music has already won the support of Elton John, Beck, Karen O, Courtney Love and more. On Invite Me, Kindly, the band harnesses the firepower of the grunge pioneers. With great songwriting and musicianship, they possess the imaginative brilliance to stake out a new landscape in guitar music. The band, comprised of Tallulah Sim-Savage, Lola Sam, and Alfie Sayers is already one of the buzziest to come out of the UK this year. With streaming numbers and radio spins exponentially increasing each month, the group is one to keep an eye on.

The group are set to open for Royal Blood next month for a handful U.S. dates!