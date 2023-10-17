Disturbed have announced that they will be heading out on a massive headlining tour to kick off 2024 right.
The “Take Back Your Life” North American tour will kick off in Peoria, Illinois on January 19th and run through March 3rd when it wraps up in Las Vegas, Nevada.
The tour will be produced by Live Nation and feature support from Falling In Reverse and Plush. Pre-sale tickets are available now, with additional pre-sales running throughout the week ahead of the general on-sale starting this Friday, October 20th at 10am local time here.
Tour dates:
Jan 19 – Peoria, IL at Peoria Civic Center
Jan 22 – Grand Rapids, MI at Van Andel Arena
Jan 23 – Green Bay, WI at Resch Center
Jan 25 – Des Moines, IA at Wells Fargo Arena
Jan 27 – Oklahoma City, OK at Paycom Center
Jan 29 – Omaha, NE at CHI Health Center Arena
Jan 31 – Sioux Falls, SD at Denny Sanford PREMIER Center
Feb 02 – Kansas City, MO at T-Mobile Center
Feb 05 – Evansville, IN at Ford Center
Feb 06 – Toledo, OH at Huntington Center
Feb 08 – Knoxville, TN at Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center
Feb 10 – Uncasville, CT at Mohegan Sun Arena^
Feb 13 – Baltimore, MD at CFG Bank Arena
Feb 15 – Huntington, WV at Mountain Health Arena
Feb 17 – Nashville, TN at Bridgestone Arena
Feb 19 – Lexington, KY at Rupp Arena
Feb 20 – Greenville, SC at Bon Secours Wellness Arena
Feb 22 – Savannah, GA at Enmarket Arena
Feb 24 – Biloxi, MS at Mississippi Coast Coliseum
Feb 26 – Orlando, FL at Amway Center
Feb 29 – Austin, TX at Moody Center
Mar 2 – Phoenix, AZ at Talking Stick Resorts Amphitheatre*
Mar 3 – Las Vegas, NV at Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood
*Rescheduled date. All previously purchased tickets will be honored for this new date
^non-Live Nation date