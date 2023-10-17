Disturbed have announced that they will be heading out on a massive headlining tour to kick off 2024 right.

The “Take Back Your Life” North American tour will kick off in Peoria, Illinois on January 19th and run through March 3rd when it wraps up in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The tour will be produced by Live Nation and feature support from Falling In Reverse and Plush. Pre-sale tickets are available now, with additional pre-sales running throughout the week ahead of the general on-sale starting this Friday, October 20th at 10am local time here.

Tour dates:

Jan 19 – Peoria, IL at Peoria Civic Center

Jan 22 – Grand Rapids, MI at Van Andel Arena

Jan 23 – Green Bay, WI at Resch Center

Jan 25 – Des Moines, IA at Wells Fargo Arena

Jan 27 – Oklahoma City, OK at Paycom Center

Jan 29 – Omaha, NE at CHI Health Center Arena

Jan 31 – Sioux Falls, SD at Denny Sanford PREMIER Center

Feb 02 – Kansas City, MO at T-Mobile Center

Feb 05 – Evansville, IN at Ford Center

Feb 06 – Toledo, OH at Huntington Center

Feb 08 – Knoxville, TN at Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center

Feb 10 – Uncasville, CT at Mohegan Sun Arena^

Feb 13 – Baltimore, MD at CFG Bank Arena

Feb 15 – Huntington, WV at Mountain Health Arena

Feb 17 – Nashville, TN at Bridgestone Arena

Feb 19 – Lexington, KY at Rupp Arena

Feb 20 – Greenville, SC at Bon Secours Wellness Arena

Feb 22 – Savannah, GA at Enmarket Arena

Feb 24 – Biloxi, MS at Mississippi Coast Coliseum

Feb 26 – Orlando, FL at Amway Center

Feb 29 – Austin, TX at Moody Center

Mar 2 – Phoenix, AZ at Talking Stick Resorts Amphitheatre*

Mar 3 – Las Vegas, NV at Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood

*Rescheduled date. All previously purchased tickets will be honored for this new date

^non-Live Nation date