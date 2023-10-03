As the witching hour draws near, Dark Matter TV, the premier destination for horror and genre enthusiasts, is set to send chills down the spines of streaming competitors and thrill-seeking viewers alike with its bone-chilling Halloween event. Beginning October 1, Dark Matter TV, an AVOD division of TriCoast Worldwide, invites horror aficionados, fear enthusiasts, and adrenaline junkies to embark on a sinister journey into the depths of horror entertainment like never before. DARKTOBER promises a month-long fiesta of frights, offering exclusive new film and television programming, captivating social media contests and giveaways, and an array of engaging activations designed to ignite the darkest passions for all lovers of horror.

“As the leading horror and genre-specific streaming platform, we understand the deep love our audience has for the macabre,” said Strath Hamilton, CEO of TriCoast Worldwide. “Our ‘Darktober’ event is our way of saying ‘thank you’ to our dedicated viewers, and inviting new fans to join us this spooky season into the dark side of entertainment.”

Check out a few of the sinister treats that Dark Matter TV has in store for audiences during “Darktober”:

EXCLUSIVE AND NEW PROGRAMMING

Dive into the darkness with a carefully curated selection of horror and genre content that will keep viewers on the edge of their seats. Exclusive and new film and television programming includes:

BLACK BOX: A new anthology series created by Tom Sokalski. Five, half-hour episodes exploring futuristic technology, apocalyptic worlds, and sci-fi horrors. Episodes include “Gearhead”, “Ignurence”, “Obliteration”, “Godmachine”, and “Quarantine”.

TRAIN TO BUSAN: A 95% certified fresh™ cult classic that delivers a thrillingly unique take on the zombie genre.

THE WAILING: A 99% certified fresh™ South Korean horror/mystery. Shortly after a stranger arrives in a little village, a mysterious sickness starts spreading. A policeman, drawn into the incident, is forced to solve the mystery in order to save his daughter.

THE GOLEM: A chillingly effective horror story rooted in rich folklore, blending centuries-old stories with timely themes. During an outbreak of a deadly plague in Lithuania, a mystical woman must save her tight-knit Jewish community from a gang of ruffians led by a local landowner, but the entity she conjures to protect them is a far greater evil.

COURTNEY GETS POSSESSED: A soon-to-be cult classic horror/comedy from directors Madison Hatfield and Jono Mitchell. Best Local Feature Winner at the 2022 Atlanta Horror Film Festival. Releasing on Digital + VOD Friday, November 3, coming soon to Dark Matter TV.

RESURRECTED PROGRAMMING

Carefully curated comedies, classics, and international horror films brought back for your home viewing pleasure:

RE-ANIMATOR (1985): A horror/comedy where a medical student brings his headless professor back from the dead with a special serum. Starring Jeffrey Combs, Bruce Abbott, and Barbara Crampton.

AUDITION (1999): A Japanese horror/mystery where a widower takes an offer to screen girls at a special audition, arranged for him by a friend to find him a new wife. However, the one he fancies is not who she appears to be after all.

THE SLAYER (1982): Two couples become stranded on a rugged isle, and are haunted by a supernatural beast, drawn to the wife of one of the couples, who dreams of its killings. Starring Sarah Kendall, Frederick Flynn, Alan McRae, and Carol Kottenbrook.

BRAIN DAMAGE (1988): A horror/comedy where one morning, a young man wakes to find that a small, disgusting creature has attached itself to the base of his brain stem. The creature gives him a euphoric state of happiness, but demands human victims in return.

RINGU (1998): The infamous Japanese horror/mystery that inspired Gore Verbinski’s ‘The Ring’. A reporter and her ex-husband investigate a cursed video tape that is rumored to kill the viewer seven days after watching it.

SOCIAL MEDIA CONTESTS + GIVEAWAYS + ENGAGING ACTIVATIONS

Join the “Darktober” conversation on social media for a chance to win free premiere tickets, spine-chilling prizes, horror merchandise boxes, social media shoutouts, and exclusive access to behind-the-scenes content. Audiences in Los Angeles will also be able to immerse themselves in the world of horror through interactive experiences, premieres, virtual events, and more. Follow Dark Matter TV’s channels below and keep an eye out for your chance to win:

Instagram

Twitter

TikTok

Dark Matter TV’s “Darktober” event promises to be a heart-pounding celebration of all things horror, making it the ultimate destination for everyone located in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil seeking a thrill this Halloween season.

ABOUT DARK MATTER TV

Dark Matter TV, an AVOD division of Tricoast Worldwide, provides the viewing experience that genre fans actually want; free access with highly curated collections of superbly entertaining film & TV in your favorite genres: Sci-Fi, Horror, Action, & True Crime. Just like Spotify does for music, our apps & channels provide curated playlists for you, the horror fan. Handpicked by experts and tastemakers, our curatorial focus ranges from studio hits of the past five decades, underground and independent fan favorites, glorified cult classic series, shorts with an online following, and top-notch viral content. Just like regular TV, only subversive. Welcome to the Dark Side. Welcome to Dark Matter TV.