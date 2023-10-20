Less than two weeks away from a headlining performance at The Queens Palace, Big YBA (@BIGYBA_) follows his well-received single “Chrome Heart” with the official music video for “Lord Forgive Me.” The HD clip finds the North Carolina native confronting his demons and coming to terms with the good, bad, and indifferent decisions he’s made throughout his life.

Raised in Durham, Big YBA is rapidly emerging as one of the most electrifying young artists from the Carolinas. With a brand built on authenticity, his versatility and melodic sound have allowed him to break through the industry release after release. Determined to experience success outside of his hometown, he views his personal and professional growth as motivation for listeners with similar ambitions.

Watch the NoRatchetss-directed visual for “Lord Forgive Me” as well as stream the official audio for “Chrome Heart” on your DSP of choice below and purchase your tickets for Big YBA’s upcoming show at The Queens Palace.